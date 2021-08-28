Cancel
Public Health

Sick, but don't have COVID? Get tested for RSV.

By Seth Lemon
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

A respiratory illness called RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, has reappeared in more significant numbers, infecting thousands of people and straining hospital systems further.

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

#Covid#Rsv#Influenza#Rsv#News Talk#The Star Tribune#Healthpartners#Non Covid#Children#Mayo Clinic
