Friedman: Football season brings excitement | Opinion
Football season is here and the anticipation has left me feeling giddy. I have so many questions that can only be answered over the next few months. For example, ECU has almost the entirety of their offense and defense returning from a team that went 4-5 last year (Yes, I am counting the game they technically lost to Tulsa as a win). Will Pirates Head Coach Mike Houston use that experience to overcome a challenging out of conference schedule and find a way to go bowling at the end of the season?www.dailyadvance.com
Comments / 0