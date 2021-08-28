Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Friedman: Football season brings excitement | Opinion

By David Friedman Columnist
Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball season is here and the anticipation has left me feeling giddy. I have so many questions that can only be answered over the next few months. For example, ECU has almost the entirety of their offense and defense returning from a team that went 4-5 last year (Yes, I am counting the game they technically lost to Tulsa as a win). Will Pirates Head Coach Mike Houston use that experience to overcome a challenging out of conference schedule and find a way to go bowling at the end of the season?

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Football Season#American Football#Ecu#App State#Bertie Falcons#Tua#Dolphins#Unc#Heisman#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
College Sportschatsports.com

A closer look: D.J. Uiagalelei vs. J.T. Daniels

JT Daniels, Telecommunication Company of Iran, Georgia, Charlotte, Georgia Bulldogs football, Clemson, Clemson Tigers football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Liam Lawrence. With Clemson’s mammoth opener against Georgia just a week away, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at some of the position matchups that could go a...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
Albany, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Albany is excited to finally get the 2021 season started

The Albany Lions didn’t get to play their opener last week because of Covid-19 cases in Colorado City. They try again this week in Dublin. The Lions are ranked 7th in the state by Harris Ratings and are expected to make a good run in the Class 2A Division II playoffs this season.
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Old rivals Uiagalelei, Daniels face off in Clemson-Georgia opener

CLEMSON — An opener between Clemson and Georgia was bound to fascinate the masses. But it was a matchup within a matchup that Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei found himself discussing at ACC Media Days. That's because, in this showdown of Southeast powers, California quarterbacks will run the show. And Georgia's...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Message For Clemson, Georgia Fans

There is no bigger college football game in Week 1 than Clemson–Georgia on Saturday in Charlotte. Kirk Herbstreit will be there to call the action. In addition to his duties as game analyst, Herbstreit will be taking his usual spot on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. He’s got a message for Tigers and Bulldogs fans, too: show up.
Rocky Mount, NCDaily Advance

Northeastern tops J.H. Rose in high scoring contest | High School Football

Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson threw three touchdown passes, and ran for two more scores to lead the Eagles to a convincing 50-28 victory over J.H. Rose. It was the second straight win over a Class 3A program for Northeastern to start their season. Last week, they opened the schedule with a 14-8 decision over Rocky Mount High School. The young Eagle team has become battle tested before they enter their conference slate of games.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy