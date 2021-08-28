Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Mega Health Camp organised by Rotary International

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Rotary International District 3012 in association with PCTI, the socially cognizant organisation, and many healthcare organizations including BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Sharp Sights Eye Hospitals, Indian Dental Association and many more, had undertaken a major initiative of organizing Mega Health Check-Up Camp with the noble purpose of creating awareness among the masses for preventive healthcare, being the need of the hour.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary International#Mental Health#Health Check#Preventive Healthcare#Ani Heylin Spark#Pcti#Indian Dental Association#Mega Health Check Up Camp#Pgdav Sr#Sec#District#Rc Delhi Maurya#Blood Donation#Academic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Spectrum Health marks International Overdose Awareness Day

Global initiative in an educational opportunity will span two nights. Spectrum Health and Human Services says, “The statistics are startling. Here in Erie County, there was a 57% increase in confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020. Nationally, there was a 30% increase. The trajectory for 2021 is not any better: As of July 14, there were 85 confirmed opioid-related deaths, and as many as 75 more once full toxicology reports are reviewed. While tragic, death from overdose is also preventable with education and intervention.”
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Researchers Tell Doctors: “Stop Prescribing Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19”

In 2021, in the United States alone, there have been more than 560,000 prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention, post-exposure and treatment of COVID-19. Since the onset in February 2020, the U.S. has been the epicenter of the pandemic and remains the world leader in cases and deaths. Last year, the 890,000 prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine were nine-fold greater than the previous years, leading to major shortages for the approved indications of autoimmune disease predominantly in younger women.
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Washtenaw County Health Department issues two public health orders for schools

The following was sent out to the Dexter schools community:. In response to rising COVID-19 trends in our community, the Washtenaw County Health Department has issued two public health orders for PreK-12 public, private, charter, and vocational schools, which includes Dexter Community Schools. These two orders will help us all strive towards our shared goal of providing consistent in-person instruction and services to students, young children, and families in a way that is as safe as possible.
Jefferson County, MOmymoinfo.com

Health Department Releases Modified Quarantine Guidance for Area Schools

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department has released Modified Quarantine Guidance to preserve in-person learning for schools. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener has more information. So what does the new guidance suggest. According to Zwiener this is an additional mitigation strategy and not a requirement. Parents can still choose to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy