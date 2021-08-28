Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 05:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Edmunds County in north central South Dakota Northwestern Faulk County in north central South Dakota * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 654 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loyalton, or 19 miles southwest of Ipswich, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Loyalton around 700 AM CDT. Blumengard Colony around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ipswich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH