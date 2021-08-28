Your Music Saved My Life: Ledisi Talks With Lara Downes

Nina Simone introduced me to Ledisi. I've been working on a project devoted to Ms. Simone's music, and from the very beginning my producer has been telling me about Ledisi's tribute album to Simone. It sounded interesting — a powerhouse R&B and jazz singer paying homage to an artist whose music provided her a lifeline in a time of crisis. And then, last month, Ledisi Sings Nina came out. As soon as I heard the first riveting notes of the opening track, "Feeling Good," I knew that Ledisi is an artist utterly herself, who says what she needs to say, in her own way, no matter what it takes.