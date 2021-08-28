Cancel
Your Music Saved My Life: Ledisi Talks With Lara Downes

By Lara Downes
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Nina Simone introduced me to Ledisi. I've been working on a project devoted to Ms. Simone's music, and from the very beginning my producer has been telling me about Ledisi's tribute album to Simone. It sounded interesting — a powerhouse R&B and jazz singer paying homage to an artist whose music provided her a lifeline in a time of crisis. And then, last month, Ledisi Sings Nina came out. As soon as I heard the first riveting notes of the opening track, "Feeling Good," I knew that Ledisi is an artist utterly herself, who says what she needs to say, in her own way, no matter what it takes.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

