Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

SUPPORT WITHIN REACH: Identifying sexual violence definitions: victim, survivor, thriver

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019 I did an article identifying myself as a survivor of sexual violence. For those that didn’t see it, I will give you a little recap. The first time I was raped I was 11 years old. I was raped again by the same perpetrator at ages 12 and 13.

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Violence#Definitions#Destiny S Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
AdvocacyEssence

Macy Gray's On A Mission To Support Families Of Victims Of Police Violence — And Help Them Work Through Their Trauma

Gray and co-executive directors Charyn Harris and Grace Blake on their 1-year-old non-profit, My Good. As the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd brought about a racial reckoning in the summer of 2020 that would not just shake the United States, but also the world, some marched and called for a defunding of the police. Others made supporting Black-owned businesses a priority in ways they hadn’t before. A number provided financial resources to organizations fighting for social justice. Many were moved — to act, to speak out, to do something. Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray was one of those people. With three adult children of her own, her immediate thoughts were of the grieving parents.
Burlington County, NJthesunpapers.com

Burlington County seeks advocates for sexual-violence victims

Contact of Burlington County seeks volunteers to be trained as confidential sexual violence advocates. Advocates offer a range of services to victims: accompanying them to a police department to tell their story; supporting them during a court procedure, such as applying for a restraining order or reading a victim impact statement; or fielding hotline calls from individuals who may need support by phone.
Monmouth County, NJahherald.com

Volunteers Needed to Support Victims of Domestic Violence

HAZLET, NJ – Domestic violence does not just stop because of a crisis like the one we are continuing to face. In fact, when stressors increase, violence and abuse can quickly escalate. For many victims, staying at or working from home means being isolated with someone who is harming them. It is in these very trying times that a victim needs 180 even more and we are determined to be there for anyone who needs our services. 180 is operational and here to help.
Chesapeake, VAWAVY News 10

Domestic violence survivors square up for empowerment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Today, domestic violence survivors ‘squared up’ in the ring for an empowerment event at Match- Bout boxing gym in Chesapeake. Neisha Himes, a survivor of abuse and founder of the GROW foundation, put on the event to encourage survivors and those experiencing abuse to try to leave a toxic relationship safely.
Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

Survivors and their families walk to end domestic violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of community members and residents walked a one-mile loop along Maplewood Drive and Lake Avenue in Rochester to raise awareness against domestic violence Saturday. The event was hosted by local group Christ and Out of the Darkness Ministries, celebrating its 10th annual Walk Against Domestic...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

Over 50,000 unidentified victims of violence in Mexico

Many family members in Mexico never know the whereabouts of their missing loved ones. Image: Reuters. The “Movement for our Disappeared” made serious allegations against the authorities. About 60 percent of the 52,000 unidentified bodies were buried in mass graves. The rest are in forensic facilities. In Mexico, activists say...
Animalspetproductnews.com

Purina and RedRover Give Grants to Support Domestic Violence Survivors and Their Pets

St. Louis-based Purina and the nonprofit RedRover announced four new Purple Leash Project shelter grant recipients, deepening their commitment to providing resources for domestic abuse survivors and their pets. The latest round of grant recipients includes Services to Abused Families in Culpeper County, Va., Domestic/Sexual Assault Outreach Center in Webster...
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

Shooting survivor commemorates decades of anti-violence activism

CINCINNATI — August marked two major milestones for Margaret Long. On the 13th, she celebrated her 50th birthday. She and her family were brimming with pride about the life she’s lived so far, but two days earlier, a much darker anniversary served as a reminder of just how lucky she is to be alive.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Local group aims to stop violence by highlighting victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A newly formed group aimed at stopping violence in the Port City took to the streets Saturday morning. The group -- "MVPP5 ( Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress)" -- hopes to curve the violence of our children and bridge the gap between all neighborhoods and law enforcement officers. They plan to work closely with Mobile Police and other law enforcement agencies to get their message out and say this weekend was the first of many events.
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy