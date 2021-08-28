Hot and steamy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a quiet but stuffy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and a mostly clear sky. It should be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and feel like temperatures in the upper 100s. We could see a few showers and storms pop during the afternoon and evening hours. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s. Sunday will be much of the same with highs in the upper 80s and the chance for scattered showers and storms.