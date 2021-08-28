Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rhamondre Stevenson: I don’t think Sony Michel trade really changes anything for me

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots came into the week with a deep backfield, but thinned it out a bit when they dealt Sony Michel to the Rams for a pair of draft picks. Among the likely reasons they felt comfortable dealing Michel was the way rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has played since arriving as a fourth-round pick earlier this year. Stevenson opened the preseason by running 10 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that up with 15 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns and is set to get chances in the regular season alongside fellow backs Damien Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor, and Brandon Bolden.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Football Trade Impact: Patriots Trade Sony Michel to Rams

The fantasy football world has seen some major changes at the running back position this week. First, Travis Etienne was lost for the season after suffering a foot injury. Now, the Patriots and Rams have pulled off a trade that sends Sony Michel to the left coast. New England received two conditional picks (2022 fifth & sixth rounders) in exchange for Michel. The deal has significant fantasy implications for both backfields, but let’s start in L.A.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Trade Analysis: Dissecting the Addition of RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2022 fifth and sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Meanwhile, if the Rams receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for former safety John Johnson III, the Rams' fifth and sixth-round picks that they've parted ways with will instead turn into that fourth-round compensatory pick.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Sony Michel 'was surprised' Patriots traded him to Rams

The New England Patriots traded Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week in exchange for two-late round draft picks. Speaking with reporters in Los Angeles Thursday, the running back said the move caught him off guard, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "I was surprised," Michel said. "I...
NFLNBC Sports

Rams GM explains why team traded for Sony Michel

Sony Michel was the odd man out in the New England Patriots' deep running back room. That couldn't have worked out much better for the Los Angeles Rams. L.A. lost starting running back Cam Akers for the year with a torn ACL earlier in the offseason. Darrell Henderson became the RB1 as a result of the injury, but a clear lack of depth at the position needed to be addressed.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Report: Patriots compensation adjusted in Sony Michel trade

Patriots fans woke up Wednesday morning to find out the team had traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. Michel was in the final year of his contract, so there had been speculation the team could part with him early given their impressive running back depth. Initially,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sony Michel Reacts To Getting Traded To The Rams

Sony Michel was given no indication the Patriots would trade him to the Rams this week. Such is the business side of the NFL. Michel found himself sliding on New England’s depth chart. The Rams, meanwhile, needed a running back after their depth took a major hit because of injuries so far in preseason camp. Michel is the perfect fit.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Everyone Pointed Out Irony Of Rams Trading For Sony Michel

Sony Michel has an opportunity to make a positive impact with the Rams, but it wasn’t terribly long ago that he helped cause heartbreak among his new team and its fanbase. Michel on Wednesday was traded by New England to Los Angeles. The Patriots weren’t likely to carry six running backs on their 53-man roster, and Michel proved to be the odd man out.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: Why trading for RB Sony Michel is such a Les Snead move

Well, if you didn’t foresee the LA Rams making a move to bolster their running back ranks, then you haven’t been doing a good job of keeping up with the latest and greatest information out there. After all, the LA Rams have lost both running back Cam Akers and Raymond Calais for what many expect is the season. The move to add Sony Michel was almost a sure thing.
NFLPatsFans.com

MORSE: Sony Michel Trade and Mac Jones as the Starter

With the trade that sent Sony Michel to the LA Rams, I thought I would highlight some of the things I wrote about Michel, comments made by posters, and my thoughts on the trade itself. This is what I wrote in my analysis of the Running Back position back on...
NFLPatsFans.com

Julian Edelman Wishes Sony Michel Good Luck Following Trade To Rams

The New England Patriots made headlines early Wednesday morning when it was reported running back Sony Michel had been traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. A former first round pick of the Patriots in 2018 out of the University of...
NFLYardbarker

Rams Pleased With First-Week Progress of RB Sony Michel

The Rams jumped on the opportunity to trade for running back Sony Michel shortly after getting a taste of what things were like when Darrell Henderson missed a few days following a minor hand injury. Perhaps the Rams may have traded for a running back at some point regardless, but...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL247Sports

Ron Rivera comments on Cam Newton after Patriots cut former MVP

Ron Rivera is very familiar with Cam Newton, dating back to their days together at Carolina. But the Washington Football Team coach was not really phased after the news came out that Newton was cut by the New England Patriots. "It did pop up on our radar, but just so...
NFLYardbarker

Former Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson Signs with Eagles

Johnson played 18 games for Arizona in two seasons. He was left inactive for most of the 2020 season, but worked his way into a role for the last six weeks. He finished the year with 15 catches on 23 targets for 7.52 yards per reception. He was fifth amongst...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick goes into depth about Patriots QB Mac Jones' work ethic

After three preseason games, it’s safe to say that Mac Jones was the right draft pick for the New England Patriots. The Alabama product has the poise, work ethic and talent that will allow him to thrive in the Patriots’ system. He completed 36 of 52 passes (69%) for 389 yards and a touchdown over the three games — but, that doesn’t speak for the rushing touchdowns he produced on some of his more impressive drives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy