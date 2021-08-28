Cancel
WICKED in Concert

Cover picture for the articleExploring the music of the Broadway production “Wicked” with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. One of this century’s most “Popular” musicals, a reverse-angle Wizard of Oz origin story, stages a concert version of its most enduring songs to herald the reopening of Broadway and stages across the country this fall. Original stars Idina Menzel (who won a Tony as Elphaba) and Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda) are the hosts, with performances by Tony winners Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, Ali Stroker and everyone’s favorite EGOT, Rita Moreno, plus Glee veterans Amber Riley and Alex Newell, rising stars Isaac Powell and Ariana DeBose and more. That’s enough talent to send you over the rainbow—but that’s a different musical.

Performing ArtsKGET 17

PBS special celebrates Tony-winning musical ‘Wicked’

Something “Wicked” this way comes courtesy of PBS. There has always been a connection between public television and theater, one of the biggest industries hit by the pandemic. Now that theaters – including those on Broadway – are reopening, PBS executives wanted to mark the occasion. It is being done...
EntertainmentLake Geneva Regional News

'Wicked' wasn't always a sure-fire hit, says composer Stephen Schwartz

Composer Stephen Schwartz wasn’t sure how audiences would respond to “Wicked” before its first preview. “The show was at least a half-hour longer than it is now,” he says. “We didn’t even know if the scenery was going to fall down.”. Then Kristin Chenoweth came on stage in Glinda’s bubble,...
Entertainmenthollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Stephen Schwartz celebrates ‘Wicked’ with new PBS special

Photo: Alex Newell performs “Popular” in Wicked in Concert. Photo courtesy of Elman Studio LLC / Nouveau Productions LLC / Provided by PBS press site with permission. As Broadway shows gear up for their big return to Midtown Manhattan, anticipation is building from theatergoers. In addition to the slate of new plays set to premiere in the coming weeks, there are also several mainstay musicals returning, hopefully ready to showcase their talented casts to sold-out audiences once again. One of the most beloved shows is Wicked, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman, and direction by Joe Mantello.
MoviesBroadway.com

Wicked Star Ginna Claire Mason on the Thrillifying Return of Theater

Ginna Claire Mason in "Wicked" As previously reported, Wicked will return to Broadway's Gershwin Theatre on September 14, and many of its performers will be stepping back into their roles. Ginna Claire Mason will return to play Glinda the Good. She talked about coming back to the show with Emmy-winning host Tamsen Fadal on Broadway Profiles. "I just could not be more thrilled about coming together again with this community," she said.
Musicentertainmenttoday.net

“WICKED” IN CONCERT a fresh take on the iconic Broadway musical on PBS

The wickedly passionate fans of the smash hit musical “WICKED” have an incredible treat in store with “WICKED” IN CONCERT, a musical celebration of the iconic Broadway score, which premieres Sunday, August 29, 2021 on PBS. It is an exciting musical event that hopes to help launch Broadway’s return to...
