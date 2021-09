Well, I thought the small fire that started in my kitchen was going to be the worst thing that happened today, but the first inning was ROUGH. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is the same thing I wrote six days ago when Dallas Keuchel also gave up three runs in the first inning. Except this time he gave up five with a sixth tacked on thanks to a throwing error by César Hernández. As my dog says, WOOF.