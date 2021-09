Back in 1934, it was a news story that swept the nation and even went international: the story of the arrest and trial of Eva Coo, a resident of Otsego County who was accused of murder. There have been books and a play about Eva Coo but now, there will be a film called "A Roadhouse Coup" produced, written and directed by Lori Kelly-Bailey of Tandem Cage Productions with Joel Plue as Line Producer, both of Oneonta. According to Kelly-Bailey, this movie will be filmed entirely on location in the areas in which Eva Coo lived, worked, and plotted to murder her victim. Those locations will be in Otsego, Herkimer and Delaware Counties.