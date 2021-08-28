Cancel
NFL

Saints name Winston starting QB

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS -- The Saints have selected Jameis Winston to succeed Drew Brees as starting quarterback for their regular-season opener against Green Bay on Sept. 12, said a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the club has not...

NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Falcons, Saints

Falcons owner Arthur Blank went on the record about how things deteriorated between the team and WR Julio Jones to the point that the star receiver was traded this past summer. Blank acknowledged the seeds of dissent were planted during contract negotiations two years ago. Jones got an extension with three years left on his deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Saints expected to name starting QB before final preseason game

It's unclear if the New Orleans Saints are leaning toward starting Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill in 2021. However, it appears a decision will be made soon. According to a report from NBC's Peter King, who spoke with Saints head coach Sean Payton at the team's practice on Friday, New Orleans is expected to name its starter before the final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 28.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos name former Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater their 2021 starting QB

One former member of the New Orleans Saints received good news this week: Teddy Bridgewater, the new Denver Broncos starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Bridgewater was acquired by Denver in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers and put into a competition with former Broncos second-round pick Drew Lock, which he won. His focus now lies in preparing to face the New York Giants on the road to open Denver’s regular season on Sept. 12.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's cornerbacks trade carousel keeps skipping the Saints

Few teams have broadcast their intentions more loudly and more broadly than the New Orleans Saints have this year: they want to trade for another cornerback. Ever since the NFL’s unprecedented salary cap plunge forced them to cut Janoris Jenkins as a cap casualty, the Saints have searched high and low for more help in the secondary. Sean Payton has repeatedly described the position as his top priority for months.
NFLBleacher Report

Predicting When Each Rookie QB Will Make His 1st Start in 2021

Ten quarterbacks were selected in the 2021 NFL draft, but only a handful will be making their first career starts when the regular season begins next week. Even some of the quarterbacks taken early won't be starting in their openers. Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers (the third signal-caller off the board) seemingly failed to earn the QB1 job this offseason, while Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears (the fourth signal-caller selected) will be backing up veteran Andy Dalton in Week 1.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.

