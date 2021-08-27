Cancel
New York City, NY

US Open COVID protocols changed: Fans need vaccination proof

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches. That is a change to the protocols made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor’s office decided to require proof of vaccination to go into Arthur Ashe Stadium. That is the main arena at the National Tennis Center. The USTA extended that rule to cover all ticket-holders who are 12 and older and enter the grounds during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that begins Monday.

kion546.com

