Swindle: Consequences of a sex crime conviction
Georgia takes a very serious and harsh approach to alleged sex crimes. People convicted of crimes of a sexual nature face imprisonment that can last for decades or life. Additionally, a conviction of one or more of these offenses can bring a lifetime of other devastating consequences, including mandatory registration as a sex offender, problems finding a job, difficulty in finding housing, being labeled by society as a monster, and many other negative consequences.www.douglascountysentinel.com
Comments / 0