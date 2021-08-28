Mt. Pleasant Grad Enjoying First Months as Louisa Development Group Director

A Mount Pleasant High School graduate is settling into his new role at Louisa County Development Group. Cole Smith was brought on as the executive director for the group back in mid-May. Born and raised in Mount Pleasant, Smith was a former intern at the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and has a passion for wanting to help people in his community. Smith gives his thoughts on being able to give back to a community that has given much to him, “It’s incredibly rewarding. I would say it’s given me a new perspective on how our communities operate. The position I’m in, I get to really see a lot of the moving pieces, a lot of behind the scenes things that you either really take for granted or don’t see just as a resident. So that’s been something very new for me and overall I’ve really enjoyed the work so far.”