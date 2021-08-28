Tiny but mighty: Eye-catching, small native flowering plants
In general, native plants are defined as those growing and reproducing in a specific site, state, region, or country without direct or indirect human intervention. More specifically, American native plants are considered those that grew without cultivation at the time of European settlement. Non-native, or exotic species are those that originate outside a particular site, state, region, or country.www.douglascountysentinel.com
Comments / 0