Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Man Arrested on Washington County, Area Warrants

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

An Iowa City man arrested in Mount Pleasant is wanted out of multiple counties including Washington. Thirty-seven year-old Mark Alan Poggenpohl was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Thursday on a Washington County warrant for a controlled substance violation with bond at $10,000 cash only. Poggenpohl also has a warrant from the Department of Corrections for parole violation on original charges of second-degree arson, third-degree attempted burglary, and two counts of manufacturing with intent to deliver methamphetamine, with bond at $50,000 cash only. He is also wanted for third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and third-degree criminal mischief from the Iowa City Police Department with bond at $10,000 cash or surety; and for driving while barred, eluding, failure to obey a stop sign, speeding, and reckless driving with bond at $4,000 cash or surety from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. A detainer was placed for the Iowa City Police Department with extradition arrangements to be made. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

www.kciiradio.com

