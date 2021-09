Chris Woakes showed England what they have been missing for the last year, leading the charge as India were bowled out for 191 on a tough first day for batsmen at the fourth LV= Insurance Test.Thirteen wickets fell at the Kia Oval as the rival attacks traded blows, England closing on 53 for three after losing newly-crowned world number one batsman Joe Root to a beauty minutes before stumps.The day belonged to Woakes, though, as he returned from 12 frustrating months out of the team with a superb haul of four for 55.Since being named as England’s player of the...