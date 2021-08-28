Conduit Gallery presents Soomin Jung: "What Dreams May Become" opening reception
Soomin Jung's landscape drawings, deftly rendered in gouache, colored pencil and graphite on paper, are at once accurate and unreal. Through landscape, Soomin Jung's drawings explore perception of the world around us and the myriad influences that can distort a given environment. The conjunction of these distortions, and the wonderment they evoke, is where Jung's interest lies; such as the reflection of a mountain in a body of water, or the mirroring effect of a mountain valley.
