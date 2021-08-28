Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

3 Smart Cannabis Growth Stocks to Buy for the Fall

By Alex Carchidi
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Not all cannabis companies sell marijuana.
  • Addressing an industry's pain points can be a lucrative business model.
  • Real estate is something that every business needs.

It can pay to be different. In my view, the smartest investments are often companies that have something special -- for example, a clever business model, or a history of rebutting assumptions about players in their industry.

When it comes to the cannabis space, there are actually quite a few stocks that fit the bill, but I'm going to focus on three that are worth considering for your portfolio. If you tend to be a relatively conservative investor, have no fear. One of the upsides of investing in unusual companies is that the risks they face tend to be different from those of their more mainstream peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LntmW_0bfeJTh100
Image source: Getty Images.

1. AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), which went public in March, offers a solution to one of the cannabis industry's chief problems: poor access to capital.

Because marijuana isn't legal federally in the U.S., financial institutions are loath to lend money to growers or sellers. That remains true even for businesses in states that have legalized it. So, cannabis businesses that want to expand rapidly tend to have a hard time doing so, especially if they can't issue new shares to raise cash.

To bridge the funding gap, AFC issues collateralized loans to cannabis companies. When its debtors start to repay those loans, AFC makes money. If they default, the company seizes the collateral -- typically, real estate. So, as long as there isn't a cascade of defaults, its business model should prove quite durable.

As a real estate investment trust (REIT), this company pays a healthy dividend that at current share prices yields 7.57%, sharply higher than the S&P 500's current average of about 1.3%. Given the robust expected growth in the market for marijuana and AFC's steadily growing portfolio of loans, the company offers a lot for shareholders to be excited about.

Management has signaled that it's likely to increase the dividend payment over time, which makes it an attractive stock to buy now. And the stock will likely gain in value as the REIT issues more loans and increases its quarterly inflows.

2. Innovative Industrial Properties

Much like AFC Gamma, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is a cannabis REIT that helps medicinal marijuana businesses raise capital. But instead of issuing loans and accepting real estate as collateral, IIP simply buys cultivation facilities from cash-strapped companies, then immediately leases the sites back to the sellers.

Its new tenants pay the rent, IIP pockets the cash flow, and then each quarter the company pays out a juicy dividend to shareholders that currently yields about 2.39%. And because the rent payments are locked in for years per the leasing terms, they're highly reliable, which gives the company the opportunity to raise its dividend frequently.

It's this dividend growth that makes Innovative Industrial Properties a stock worth buying sooner rather than later. In Q2 2018, the payout was only $0.25 per share. Now, it's $1.40 per share. More increases will likely be forthcoming as its portfolio of rental properties grows.

Even if marijuana is legalized federally and the cannabis industry gets easier access to traditional financing, Innovative Industrial Properties' shareholder returns will be safe. The weighted average lease length of the properties in its portfolio is 16.7 years, so revenue will keep rolling in even if new purchases become harder to find.

3. Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) sells cannabis products to consumers, and its business is positively booming. Its revenue popped by 17.7% quarter over quarter in Q2, and expanded by more than 122% year over year. With wholesale operations and retail footprints in major cannabis markets like California, New York, and Massachusetts, Cresco is equally at home in the medicinal-use and the recreational-use segments.

This year, the company has executed a few bolt-on acquisitions, buying regional cannabis operators including Bluma Wellness in Florida and Cultivate in Massachusetts, thereby increasing its market share and revenue base. Another acquisition, Blair Wellness Center in Maryland, is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter. These additions will power Cresco's continued strong performance throughout the rest of the year and well into 2022.

Importantly, there isn't necessarily a trade-off between rapid expansion and turning a profit for this company.

While it has more than doubled its revenue over the past year, Cresco increased its total operating expenses by about 39%, from $52.7 million to $86.1 million. And while it isn't profitable yet, it's making rapid progress toward that goal and could report non-adjusted profits as soon as next quarter if things continue at their current pace. That means investors looking at buying a marijuana pure-play stock might want to open a position in Cresco Labs before its next earnings report in November.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Cannabis Industry#Real Estate#Afc Gamma Afc Gamma#Reit#Iipr#Crlbf#Cresco#Bluma Wellness#Blair Wellness Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now with Just $500

You don't need to have a ton of cash on hand to invest in the stock market. Even a relatively modest starting investment like $500, when put into the right companies, can help to build the foundation of a market-beating portfolio. Whether you're a newbie investor who wants to start...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

AGNC Investment is a mortgage REIT with am 8.8% yield. Artisan Partners is an asset manager with a 7.1% yield. If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

Marijuana is expected to be one of the fastest-growing trends of the decade. Even in fast-growing industries, not every stock will be a winner. There's a very good chance that legal cannabis could be one of the decade's most impressive growth trends. According to New Frontier Data, the U.S. weed...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

One inexpensive biotech is a big drugmaker that offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Another is a beaten-down clinical-stage biotech that still has multiple paths to success. The third cheap biotech stock has several drugs with growing sales plus potential winners in its pipeline. There are plenty...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stock IIPR Popped 14% in August

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock jumped 14.4% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 index returned 3% last month. This robust performance by shares of the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) can be attributed to the company's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth prospects.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Alibaba, Facebook And Zynga

Investors that added Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) to their portfolio five years ago are seeing nothing but green in 2021. Since August 2016, Canopy Growth stock's five-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and e-commerce companies: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

Workiva can bring an organization together by centralizing data from just about any source. New Relic monitors telemetry data to offer useful insights on key issues. As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge. These organizations have begun to realize that their data has real underlying value. For instance, they are finding that it can be extremely useful to monitor worker performance in ways the client companies never considered, and link tasks of thousands of employees in new ways that make operations even more efficient.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Newly Public Cannabis Stock Could Rise to the Top

Verano Holdings is generating not just impressive sales numbers but a strong bottom line as well. Its valuation is incredibly cheap when compared to other multi-state operators. Revenue next year could top more than $1 billion. Most cannabis investors likely know of the big multi-state operators (MSOs), including Trulieve Cannabis,...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

You Can Invest in This Cannabis Startup With $100 Minimum

In 2012, after voters passed a ballot measure, Massachusetts became the 18th state to legalize medical marijuana. In 2016, a similar ballot measure legalized recreational marijuana in the state. As a result of these permissive laws, the marijuana industry in Massachusetts is exploding. Between Nov. 20, 2018, and Jan. 20,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

DocuSign Stock: Is It a Buy?

The company's fiscal second-quarter revenue and earnings per share both easily beat analyst estimates. Its long-term growth story remains promising. The e-signature specialist's free cash flow is surging. Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) surged higher on Friday as investors cheered the company's strong fiscal second-quarter results. Analysts raved about the company's...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Ultra-High-Growth Healthcare Stock Is a Buy

Investors love the explosive growth that many healthcare stocks can provide. But it's hard to find many that offer growth and profits like Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) does. In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Aug. 26, Fool contributor Brian Feroldi explains not only this but many other reasons that investors need to give this healthcare stock a look for their portfolios.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Offbeat Cannabis Stocks Investors Should Consider

Narrowly sticking to its knitting will help this multi-state operator achieve growth. Investors might want to look in the produce section for this offbeat cannabis stock. Selling the picks and shovels to "green rush" miners should ensure a steady supply of future profits. Because the potential of the marijuana industry...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top Penny Stocks On Robinhood To Buy For Under $1 Right Now

Are These On Your List Of Robinhood Penny Stocks Today?. When you look for penny stocks to buy, is there a criterion involved? Do you look for short squeeze stocks or possibly ones that insiders are buying? Or do you look at other things, namely the ability to actually trade penny stocks? In many cases, certain brokerage platforms restrict access to certain companies.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Making A Penny Stock List For September? 2 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Add To It Right Now

Are you looking for different ways to invest in the best marijuana stocks to buy? For the past six months, the cannabis sector has been experiencing market declines. Now after a heavy pull back it could be time for cannabis stocks to see some upside. One area that has seen significant volatility in 2021 is marijuana penny stocks. For those investors not familiar with penny stocks these are any stocks trading under the $5 price point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy