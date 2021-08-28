Galleri Urbane presents Michael P. Berman: "Perdido" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kevin McNamee-Tweed’s exhibition "Natural Clock" considers the theme of Time, how it is constructed, expressed, and asserts itself. In the selection of new drawings and ceramic paintings Time becomes redundant, material, and often absurd. In one ceramic work, a mountainous green landscape shows humans pushing giant clocks up the terrain. In another work, bicyclists pedal around the rings of Saturn. Numerically incoherent clocks of the classic circle with hands design are scattered throughout the body of work. And although the passage of time permeates, many works in the exhibition simply center on narrative scenes such as a bird in a pie cooling on a window sill, or a crashing wave, a butterfly approaching a flower, or a person in an apartment window throwing food to a building-sized seagull.