Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Galleri Urbane presents Michael P. Berman: "Perdido" opening reception

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Photographer and Guggenheim Fellow Michael P. Berman presents his first solo exhibition with Galleri Urbane since 2014. The show borrows its name from and follows the release of the artist’s most recent published book Perdido: Sierra San Luis (Museum of New Mexico Press, 2019).

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Dechristopher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perdido#Weather#Museum#Galleri Urbane#Mexican#Chihuahua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

SMC Emeritus Gallery to Host Online Opening Reception for Group Exhibition September 9

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present a group exhibition of works by three brilliant Emeritus painters — Cynthia Cottam, Young-He Keh, and Denise Peak — shown alongside paintings by professional watercolorist Judy Benson. The exhibition will be presented online at smc.edu/emeritusgallery and features creative pieces that share a common interest in classic forms of representational imagery, with styles ranging from photo-realistic rendering and natural palettes to near abstraction and explosive color.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Goldmark Cultural Center presents "Drawing Invitational" reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present "Drawing Invitational," an exhibition featuring work by Enrique Fernandez Cervantes, Jefferson Muncy, Kim Owen, Brad Ford Smith, and Ellen Soderquist. All five artists bring together a stunning array of aesthetics, styles, methods, and conceptual issues of the drawing medium.
Visual Artsmcm.edu

Boyden Gallery Exhibition and Opening Reception

Opening Reception and Artist’s Talk: Weds Sep 8 5-6:30pm. Recent SMCM alum, Elijah Hill ‘21, excites and entices visitors to join him on an unorthodox journey with six large-scale paintings and twenty works on paper. Until November 20, Boyden Gallery is alive with neon electricity while distinctly stratified with layers of complexity - surprising details await discovery.
Visual Artartgroupsdfw.com

Trinity Arts Guild Non-Juried Gallery Show and Reception Aug. 28

Gallery Reception to Introduce New Year/New Location. Join Us! https://www.trinityartsguild.net/. TAG members are inviting all to our Gallery Show and Reception. Original art submitted for our first Non-Juried Show will be on display. Members will be available to talk art with guests. Enter- tainment and refreshments will be provided. We would love to see you there!
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Natural Boho Art Show opening reception

Mike Swartzmiller speaks with two area residents Friday during the opening reception for the Natural Boho Art Show at the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center. The exhibit showcases the works of several area artists and includes paintings, screen prints, handmade soaps and body scrubs, jewelry and more, with many of the items available for purchase. The show will be open at the museum through Sept. 30.
Visual ArtWMI Central

Gallery to have open house

High Country Art Gallery is hosting an open house Friday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Gallery, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd., across from the Safeway Center, featuring September Artist of the Month Mary Lois Brown. Brown, an accomplished oil painter, will meet the public at the...
Visual ArtCaledonian Record-News

WREN Hosting Block Party/Opening Reception Sept. 3

A new exhibition, Just Be Outdoors, is part of this weekend’s events at WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network), which is also hosting a reception for the exhibit at 5 p.m. Saturday. A block party is also scheduled at WREN’s 2011 Main St. address. New Hampshire’s lakes and mountains inspire in...
Warren, RIGoLocalProv

Inside Art with Michael Rose - Cooperative Galleries Make Warren an Art Destination

Warren’s proximity to the water and its charming historic Main Street make it an appealing place to spend a summer afternoon. With a population of a little over 11,000 people, it is also a small and working-class locality. In spite of its size, Warren is home to three cooperative-style art galleries that together represent dozens of artists and anchor its downtown with creative energy. Together, IMAGO Gallery, Made in Warren, and The Collaborative are great examples of the unique assets that artist-run galleries can provide to their community.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber. A Southern California native, Graber has been influenced by the hot summers and warm glowing colors of her home which can be seen in her amazing depiction of light in her works. She will transport audiences back in time with her love of mid-century architecture and style.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Soomin Jung: "What Dreams May Become" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Soomin Jung’s landscape drawings, deftly rendered in gouache, colored pencil and graphite on paper, are at once accurate and unreal. Through landscape, Soomin Jung’s drawings explore perception of the world around us and the myriad influences that can distort a given environment. The conjunction of these distortions, and the wonderment they evoke, is where Jung’s interest lies; such as the reflection of a mountain in a body of water, or the mirroring effect of a mountain valley.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Kevin McNamee-Tweed: "Natural Clock" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kevin McNamee-Tweed’s exhibition "Natural Clock" considers the theme of Time, how it is constructed, expressed, and asserts itself. In the selection of new drawings and ceramic paintings Time becomes redundant, material, and often absurd. In one ceramic work, a mountainous green landscape shows humans pushing giant clocks up the terrain. In another work, bicyclists pedal around the rings of Saturn. Numerically incoherent clocks of the classic circle with hands design are scattered throughout the body of work. And although the passage of time permeates, many works in the exhibition simply center on narrative scenes such as a bird in a pie cooling on a window sill, or a crashing wave, a butterfly approaching a flower, or a person in an apartment window throwing food to a building-sized seagull.
Asheville, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Beckoning In

Through September, the work of Kate Thayer will be on display in Asheville Gallery of Art in an exhibition titled Beckoning In. Thayer uses oil paint on linen to create natural landscapes. “Beckoning In relates to my desire to have the viewer enter my paintings and to become part of the painting, losing themselves within the scene,” she says. “The paintings in the show were chosen for their visual depth and the textures of nature in the scene that are unique for that season and place. This is achieved by applying many layers of paint over many days.”
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas presents Hunt Slonem: "Mantra" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Design District gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art, will present a solo exhibition with world-renowned artist, Hunt Slonem. "Mantra" will feature new paintings of Slonem’s infamous bunnies, butterflies and birds, as well as his portraiture and southern bayou landscapes.
Museumsculturemap.com

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Cornelius Carter: "The Struggle and The Glory: The American Experience" closing reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Neill-Cochran House Museum will host the closing of the exhibition, "The Struggle and the Glory: The American Experience" by Cornelius Carter. The event will include a dance exhibition and a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and his “I Have a Dream Speech,” which was delivered on this date in 1963.
New York City, NYculturemap.com

Lone Star Flight Museum presents "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11" remembers and honors the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, including the first responders and courageous men and women that risked and sacrificed their own lives to save others. The names of each of these individuals will cover the gallery walls. In addition, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy