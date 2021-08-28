The King Lives starring Kraig Parker with the Royal Tribute Band

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The healing power of live music, and especially choral music, is something that was absent as we made our way through the trials of a global pandemic over this last year. Turtle Creek Chorale will present a small ensemble concert designed to remind us all how powerful intimate, and up close, choral music can be. It will include a selection of songs designed to inspire and spark a flame of strength in all of us.