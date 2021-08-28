Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Galleri Urbane presents Jeffrey Cortland Jones: "Landscape Replica (Times are Hard for Dreamers)" opening reception

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galleri Urbane will present Jeffrey Cortland Jones in his third solo exhibition with the gallery. "Landscape Replica (Times Are Hard For Dreamers)" features all new paintings from a series developed over the last year and a half. In these works, Jones continues to find inspiration from urban scenes and natural landscapes in creating his non-objective paintings, though the introduction of a new format reflects a refined relationship between artist and his practice.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Dreamers#Skateboards#Natural Landscapes#Replica#Galleri Urbane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Visual Artculturemap.com

Goldmark Cultural Center presents "Drawing Invitational" reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present "Drawing Invitational," an exhibition featuring work by Enrique Fernandez Cervantes, Jefferson Muncy, Kim Owen, Brad Ford Smith, and Ellen Soderquist. All five artists bring together a stunning array of aesthetics, styles, methods, and conceptual issues of the drawing medium.
Asheville, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Beckoning In

Through September, the work of Kate Thayer will be on display in Asheville Gallery of Art in an exhibition titled Beckoning In. Thayer uses oil paint on linen to create natural landscapes. “Beckoning In relates to my desire to have the viewer enter my paintings and to become part of the painting, losing themselves within the scene,” she says. “The paintings in the show were chosen for their visual depth and the textures of nature in the scene that are unique for that season and place. This is achieved by applying many layers of paint over many days.”
Visual ArtPosted by
DFW Community News

Trinity Arts Guild Non-Juried Gallery Show and Reception Aug. 28

Gallery Reception to Introduce New Year/New Location. Join Us! https://www.trinityartsguild.net/. TAG members are inviting all to our Gallery Show and Reception. Original art submitted for our first Non-Juried Show will be on display. Members will be available to talk art with guests. Enter- tainment and refreshments will be provided. We would love to see you there!
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Billy Hassell: "Earth, Sky and Sea" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Planted firmly in the long-venerated tradition of Texas artists who depict regionally specific vistas and the natural world, Fort Worth-based artist Billy Hassell magnifies landscapes as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit the diverse geographical regions of Texas and beyond.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Soomin Jung: "What Dreams May Become" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Soomin Jung’s landscape drawings, deftly rendered in gouache, colored pencil and graphite on paper, are at once accurate and unreal. Through landscape, Soomin Jung’s drawings explore perception of the world around us and the myriad influences that can distort a given environment. The conjunction of these distortions, and the wonderment they evoke, is where Jung’s interest lies; such as the reflection of a mountain in a body of water, or the mirroring effect of a mountain valley.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Gallery Sonja Roesch presents "Gold Rush" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Gallery Sonja Roesch presents "Gold Rush," an exhibition featuring works that are gold in color by Dirk Rathke, Jonathan Leach, Ariane Roesch, and Myke Venable.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Galleri Urbane presents Michael P. Berman: "Perdido" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Photographer and Guggenheim Fellow Michael P. Berman presents his first solo exhibition with Galleri Urbane since 2014. The show borrows its name from and follows the release of the artist’s most recent published book Perdido: Sierra San Luis (Museum of New Mexico Press, 2019).
Visual Artculturemap.com

Bivins Gallery presents Richard Hickam: "Kaleidoscope of Color" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Transitioning from photorealistic paintings to large-scale abstracts to figurative abstractions, Richard Hickam’s style, technique, and influences are constantly evolving. Whether it be the quirky and convention-breaking features of his human subjects, or his vivid jewel-toned abstractions, Hickam continues to explore the bold manipulation of color and brushstroke as the main subjects of his paintings.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Kevin McNamee-Tweed: "Natural Clock" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kevin McNamee-Tweed’s exhibition "Natural Clock" considers the theme of Time, how it is constructed, expressed, and asserts itself. In the selection of new drawings and ceramic paintings Time becomes redundant, material, and often absurd. In one ceramic work, a mountainous green landscape shows humans pushing giant clocks up the terrain. In another work, bicyclists pedal around the rings of Saturn. Numerically incoherent clocks of the classic circle with hands design are scattered throughout the body of work. And although the passage of time permeates, many works in the exhibition simply center on narrative scenes such as a bird in a pie cooling on a window sill, or a crashing wave, a butterfly approaching a flower, or a person in an apartment window throwing food to a building-sized seagull.
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas presents Hunt Slonem: "Mantra" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Design District gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art, will present a solo exhibition with world-renowned artist, Hunt Slonem. "Mantra" will feature new paintings of Slonem’s infamous bunnies, butterflies and birds, as well as his portraiture and southern bayou landscapes.
New York City, NYculturemap.com

Lone Star Flight Museum presents "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11" remembers and honors the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, including the first responders and courageous men and women that risked and sacrificed their own lives to save others. The names of each of these individuals will cover the gallery walls. In addition, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display.
Visual Art365thingsinhouston.com

Parallel Journey Opening Reception at Archway Gallery

Archway Gallery in Montrose presents an in-person opening reception for Parallel Journey, featuring new new paintings by Cookie Wells and wood furniture by Tom Wells. There will be an artist talk at 6:30pm. Longtime Archway Gallery member Cookie Wells’ new exhibition showcases a completely new direction in her painting style....
Manzanita, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Hoffman Gallery presents September show

Hoffman Gallery presents their September show open 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 2-26. The show is free and open to the public and masks are required. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Featuring the works of Matthew Dennison, Lena Lencek, and Serafine...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Moudy Gallery presents Dan Jian: "And Dust To Mountains" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Moudy Gallery presents Dan Jian's exhibit, "And Dust To Mountains," highlighting new drawings, cut-outs, and animations featuring fragmentary and dreamlike stories in otherworldly landscapes. Merging interests in cultural memory and the tension between identity and tradition, Jian prospects an imagined narrative in charcoal, ink and dust.
Los Altos, CAlosaltosonline.com

Artist reception today for new Gallery 9 exhibition

Veteran Los Altos artist Jan Meyer offers a "New Works Exhibition" beginning Sept. 2 at Gallery 9, 143 Main St., in downtown Los Altos. Inspiration for the new art came from a visit to a quilt show in Vermont. A reception for the artist is scheduled 5-8 p.m. today at the gallery, which will also stay open 5-8 p.m. Friday for downtown Los Altos' First Friday event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy