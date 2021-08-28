Galleri Urbane presents Jeffrey Cortland Jones: "Landscape Replica (Times are Hard for Dreamers)" opening reception
Galleri Urbane will present Jeffrey Cortland Jones in his third solo exhibition with the gallery. "Landscape Replica (Times Are Hard For Dreamers)" features all new paintings from a series developed over the last year and a half. In these works, Jones continues to find inspiration from urban scenes and natural landscapes in creating his non-objective paintings, though the introduction of a new format reflects a refined relationship between artist and his practice.
