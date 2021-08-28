Conduit Gallery presents Billy Hassell: "Earth, Sky and Sea" opening reception

Through September, the work of Kate Thayer will be on display in Asheville Gallery of Art in an exhibition titled Beckoning In. Thayer uses oil paint on linen to create natural landscapes. “Beckoning In relates to my desire to have the viewer enter my paintings and to become part of the painting, losing themselves within the scene,” she says. “The paintings in the show were chosen for their visual depth and the textures of nature in the scene that are unique for that season and place. This is achieved by applying many layers of paint over many days.”