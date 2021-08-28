Conduit Gallery presents Billy Hassell: "Earth, Sky and Sea" opening reception
Planted firmly in the long-venerated tradition of Texas artists who depict regionally specific vistas and the natural world, Fort Worth-based artist Billy Hassell magnifies landscapes as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit the diverse geographical regions of Texas and beyond.
