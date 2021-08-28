Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Conduit Gallery presents Billy Hassell: "Earth, Sky and Sea" opening reception

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Planted firmly in the long-venerated tradition of Texas artists who depict regionally specific vistas and the natural world, Fort Worth-based artist Billy Hassell magnifies landscapes as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit the diverse geographical regions of Texas and beyond.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Birds#Gulf Coast#Yellowstone National Park#Conduit Gallery#Big Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Visual ArtWorld Link

Art by the Sea to host reception Saturday

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, September 4, to view the works of Featured Artist Tonya Tison, painter, who was the winner of the Peoples’ Choice Award for the Miniature and Small Works show last year. Tison will be available to discuss her art during the reception.
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Art Valet: Gallery Skye presents "Brave Art"

Gallery Skye is a new gallery making waves in the art community and will host a reception titled "Brave Art" from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4 at 6423 Richmond Ave Suite H Houston TX 77057. Gallery Skye was founded by artist Amy Cummins and gallery director and curator Robyn Crowell. Both...
Asheville, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Beckoning In

Through September, the work of Kate Thayer will be on display in Asheville Gallery of Art in an exhibition titled Beckoning In. Thayer uses oil paint on linen to create natural landscapes. “Beckoning In relates to my desire to have the viewer enter my paintings and to become part of the painting, losing themselves within the scene,” she says. “The paintings in the show were chosen for their visual depth and the textures of nature in the scene that are unique for that season and place. This is achieved by applying many layers of paint over many days.”
Visual Artculturemap.com

Galleri Urbane presents Jeffrey Cortland Jones: "Landscape Replica (Times are Hard for Dreamers)" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galleri Urbane will present Jeffrey Cortland Jones in his third solo exhibition with the gallery. "Landscape Replica (Times Are Hard For Dreamers)" features all new paintings from a series developed over the last year and a half. In these works, Jones continues to find inspiration from urban scenes and natural landscapes in creating his non-objective paintings, though the introduction of a new format reflects a refined relationship between artist and his practice.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Bivins Gallery presents Richard Hickam: "Kaleidoscope of Color" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Transitioning from photorealistic paintings to large-scale abstracts to figurative abstractions, Richard Hickam’s style, technique, and influences are constantly evolving. Whether it be the quirky and convention-breaking features of his human subjects, or his vivid jewel-toned abstractions, Hickam continues to explore the bold manipulation of color and brushstroke as the main subjects of his paintings.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber. A Southern California native, Graber has been influenced by the hot summers and warm glowing colors of her home which can be seen in her amazing depiction of light in her works. She will transport audiences back in time with her love of mid-century architecture and style.
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas presents Hunt Slonem: "Mantra" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Design District gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art, will present a solo exhibition with world-renowned artist, Hunt Slonem. "Mantra" will feature new paintings of Slonem’s infamous bunnies, butterflies and birds, as well as his portraiture and southern bayou landscapes.
Visual Artsmcm.edu

Boyden Gallery Exhibition and Opening Reception

Opening Reception and Artist’s Talk: Weds Sep 8 5-6:30pm. Recent SMCM alum, Elijah Hill ‘21, excites and entices visitors to join him on an unorthodox journey with six large-scale paintings and twenty works on paper. Until November 20, Boyden Gallery is alive with neon electricity while distinctly stratified with layers of complexity - surprising details await discovery.
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

South Dallas Cultural Center presents Constance White: "Her Ephemeral Self" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. South Dallas Cultural Center will present the opening of Constance White: "Her Ephemeral Self," featuring life-sized collage installations created by Dallas-based artist. The reception will include a variety of food trucks.
Museumsculturemap.com

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Cornelius Carter: "The Struggle and The Glory: The American Experience" closing reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Neill-Cochran House Museum will host the closing of the exhibition, "The Struggle and the Glory: The American Experience" by Cornelius Carter. The event will include a dance exhibition and a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and his “I Have a Dream Speech,” which was delivered on this date in 1963.
Visual Art365thingsinhouston.com

Parallel Journey Opening Reception at Archway Gallery

Archway Gallery in Montrose presents an in-person opening reception for Parallel Journey, featuring new new paintings by Cookie Wells and wood furniture by Tom Wells. There will be an artist talk at 6:30pm. Longtime Archway Gallery member Cookie Wells’ new exhibition showcases a completely new direction in her painting style....
Manzanita, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Hoffman Gallery presents September show

Hoffman Gallery presents their September show open 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 2-26. The show is free and open to the public and masks are required. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Featuring the works of Matthew Dennison, Lena Lencek, and Serafine...
Visual Artculturemap.com

ICOSA Collective and Spellerberg Projects present Suzy González: "Together with the Earth" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. An exhibition of paintings from 2019-2021, "Together with the Earth" of Suzy González is a collection of solitary figures existing at the crossroads of human rights, environmental concerns, and mental health. The figures are meaningfully positioned, offering a still of their current emotional state. The corn husks represent the skin of the figures, recalling Mesoamerican beliefs that our very beings are created from maíz. These “mestiza media” works reclaim the “mestizo” colonial caste label.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Envision Arts presents "Verdant" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Envision Arts will present "Verdant," an in-depth look into contemporary fine art that conveys the very essence of growth, lushness and the color of green. The international exhibition features over 90 works of art from 27 artists.
Visual Artculturemap.com

West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair," a large-scale immersive exhibition featuring rare works by a roster of international art world masters from over 15 countries and 32 artists. Included in the exhibit is father of Surrealism Salvador Dalí with an exceptional selection from the Argillet Collection. Additional featured artists include Neo-surrealist Australian artist Gil Bruvel, Gary James McQueen, contemporary Chinese artists Zhang Xiao Gang, Yue Min Jun, and Zao Wu Ki, as well as Neo-Pop Japanese artists Takashi Murakami and Yoshitomo Nara.

Comments / 0

Community Policy