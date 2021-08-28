Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dailey & Vincent in concert

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent are two of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music, bluegrass, traditional country, and gospel. Between Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies, together, the duo has garnered worldwide attention with their national television series, The Dailey & Vincent Show.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Dailey Vincent#American#The Dailey Vincent Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Cincinnati, OHwfpk.org

Win tix to see St. Vincent in Cincy!

91.9 WFPK welcomes St. Vincent to the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati. The show is Tuesday, September 7th and you can CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS!. St. Vincent‘s new video for “Daddy’s Home”. And enjoy this episode of Kyle Meredith with… St. Vincent.
Musicculturemap.com

Songs of Strength and Survival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The healing power of live music, and especially choral music, is something that was absent as we made our way through the trials of a global pandemic over this last year. Turtle Creek Chorale will present a small ensemble concert designed to remind us all how powerful intimate, and up close, choral music can be. It will include a selection of songs designed to inspire and spark a flame of strength in all of us.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1961, Loretta Lynn signed with Decca Records. Today in 1988,Rodney Crowell scores a #1 single in Billboard with “I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried.”. Today in 2005,Faith Hill’s “Mississippi Girl” set up residence at number one on the Billboard country chart. Today in 2006,Tim McGraw & Faith...
Musicculturemap.com

Soul Asylum in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Soul Asylum comes to Austin as part of their Back in Your Face tour in support of their 2020 album, Hurry Up and Wait. They'll be joined by Local H and Juliana Hatfield.
Musicuctv.tv

SuddenRush in Concert

These five siblings got their start playing in various other bands in the Vancouver music scene before joining together to form SuddenRush. Their sound is a seamless blend of Hmong sentimental song style and epic country rock, which works so well together it's surprising more people haven't thought to do it. The band had a break-through hit with their song "Mi Noog" in 2007, and has remained popular with Hmong audiences in Canada and the US ever since. (#37328)
Musictwincitiesmedia.net

St. Vincent Coming To The Armory Tuesday, September 14th

St. Vincent will be bringing her Daddy’s Home World Tour to the Armory on Tuesday, September 14th in support of her latest release Daddy’s Home. Supporting St. Vincent will be Ali Macofsky. Hailed in a 4-star Rolling Stone review as “a mutant strain of retro pop steeped in New York...
Performing Artsrichmondmagazine.com

Heavenly Concert

"Ella and Her Fella Frank," a musical by Bo Wilson at the November Theatre, now through Sept. 12, is a music lover’s heaven. Inspired by the late Randy Strawderman’s 1999 hit musical of the same name, it features Virginia Rep favorites Desirée Roots and Scott Wichmann as Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Directed by Katrinah Carol Lewis, the show celebrates the enduring magic of music and live theater through music by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and other titans of the Great American Songbook.
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

When good friends form a band, the results can often be magical. So, when percussionist-vocalist Brian Rodrigues saw his friend, Michelle Siegal, playing guitar at the Miantonomi Park farmers market a few years ago, he set a plan in motion, and the result is a fun new trio, YNOT3. “Brian...
MusicPosted by
PWLiving

Enjoy an Outdoor Concert with D.C.’s Queen of the Blues, Carly Harvey

Hylton on the Hill Carly Harvey’s Kiss & Ride. Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:00 p.m. 2021 Wammie Award-winning artist Carly Harvey leads the energetic ensemble Kiss & Ride in a lively fusion of original music, blues classics, and unique arrangements of pop favorites for this Hylton on the Hill outdoor performance. Based in Washington, D.C., Carly Harvey’s rich and emotional sound calls to mind Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald. Carly Harvey’s Kiss & Ride project is intended to extend blues to wider audiences and bridge the age gap between blues aficionados by combining current music with blues arrangements in the same set with blues standards, blues funk, and soul—bursting with her original sound too. Buy tickets here.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

TM Recommends: Listen to St. Vincent Covering Metallica

One of the tiny joys of this summer has been the steady trickle of new music from the absurd, overwhelming project called The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of songs from 53 artists all over the world, working in various genres, covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 smash hit commonly known as The Black Album (although it’s technically untitled). There are still a number of recordings yet to come (in the next few weeks, we should get to hear Arlington-born country star Mickey Guyton take on “Nothing Else Matters”), but so far, one of my favorites is the industrial take on “Sad But True” by Dallas-raised St. Vincent.
Musicculturemap.com

.38 Special in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. .38 Special is an original '80s Southern Rock band known for their arena-pop rock smashes like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into The Night,” “Caught Up In You,” and “Fantasy Girl.” They have released 12 albums in their career, including 2004's Drivetrain.
Musicculturemap.com

Guns N' Roses in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Guns N' Roses comes to Dallas as part of their 2021 world tour. The iconic rock band will perform hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” “November Rain,” and others.
Texas Stateculturemap.com

Jeff Fest 2 featuring Shakey Graves, Texas Gentlemen & more

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jeff Fest 2 is a benefit for Jeff Saenz (A.K.A. Babysnakes) and his family. Saenz, a local singer-songwriter and producer at Modern Electric, was in an alarming accident at the beginning of June and sustained several injuries that have added up to nine surgeries and counting. He is now unfortunately a double amputee and the journey that Jeff's family has ahead of them is a long one. The goal of the event is to make it a little bit easier on their bumpy road to recovery.
Chicago, ILKGET 17

Chicago in Concert

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to see Chicago in concert!. Two lucky people will each win a pair of tickets to see Chicago in concert on September 8 at the Dignity Health Amphitheater at the Park at Riverwalk. Good luck!
Musicculturemap.com

Coheed and Cambria & The Used in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Coheed and Cambria & The Used will team up for a co-headlining concert. Coheed and Cambria have released nine albums in their career, including 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. The Used are touring in support of their 2020 album, Heartwork. Meet Me @ The Altar will be the opening act.
Entertainmentmdtheatreguide.com

Concert Review: ‘WICKED in Concert’ on PBS

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, PBS premiered “Wicked in Concert.” The show was hosted by the former co-stars of the original cast, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. The music was provided by the American Pops Orchestra with Luke S. Frazier conducting. With music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Schwartz,...
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy