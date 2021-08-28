Dailey & Vincent in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jeff Fest 2 is a benefit for Jeff Saenz (A.K.A. Babysnakes) and his family. Saenz, a local singer-songwriter and producer at Modern Electric, was in an alarming accident at the beginning of June and sustained several injuries that have added up to nine surgeries and counting. He is now unfortunately a double amputee and the journey that Jeff's family has ahead of them is a long one. The goal of the event is to make it a little bit easier on their bumpy road to recovery.