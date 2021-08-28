Cancel
Dallas, TX

Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas presents Hunt Slonem: "Mantra" opening reception

culturemap.com
Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Design District gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art, will present a solo exhibition with world-renowned artist, Hunt Slonem. "Mantra" will feature new paintings of Slonem’s infamous bunnies, butterflies and birds, as well as his portraiture and southern bayou landscapes.

dallas.culturemap.com

