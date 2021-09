Goffin's cockatoos, so adept at toolmaking in a laboratory setting, have now demonstrated their engineering chops in the wild. In their natural habitat on the Tanimbar Islands in Maluku, Indonesia, scientists have finally observed the birds (Cacatua goffiniana) making tools that help them gain better access to food. The results demonstrate that the previous behavior wasn't just captivity bias – as had been suggested – but something the birds do quite naturally on their own, away from the influence of humans. "I couldn't believe it!" said cognitive biologist Mark O'Hara of the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, in Austria. "When I offered them (the...