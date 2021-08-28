Jonathan Tyler in concert with Jeremy Pinnell
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jonathan Tyler is a Dallas-based musician who has received national attention, opening for major acts including Erykah Badu, Leon Russell, Deep Purple, The Black Crowes, Kool and the Gang, and more. Tyler and his band, the Northern Lights, have released three studio albums in their career, including 2015's Holy Smokes.dallas.culturemap.com
