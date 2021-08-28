Jonathan Tyler in concert with Jeremy Pinnell

Life is a balance. And it’s one that needs constant calibration. One day you might find yourself in love, set to wed the person of your dreams. On another day, you may become a parent to a new baby. On yet another, you may find yourself on the road, a touring musician, winding through mountains remarking about corn dogs when you realize how much you miss your family. You wonder: am I doing right by them? Is the blue sky outside the window a sign you’re on the right track or a mirage as your home life descends into a pool of guilt?