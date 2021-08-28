Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Holly Johnson Gallery presents "In Sequence: Paintings and Works on Paper" open house

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Holly Johnson Gallery will present "In Sequence," an exhibition of paintings and works on paper by artists working in a serial format.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Cedar Falls, IAuni.edu

UNI Gallery of Art to present 'The Earth Is a House of Stories: Works from the UNI Permanent Art Collection by Native Artists'

The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an exhibition in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room of the Gallery titled "The Earth Is a House of Stories: Works from the UNI Permanent Art Collection by Native Artists," which will be open to the public on the following dates: August 23 – September 25; October 15 – November 6; and December 2 – 15. Please note, the Gallery will be closed Monday, September 6 for Labor Day.
Kent, OHcoolcleveland.com

Artist Shares Ocean-Inspired Paintings at Kent Gallery

Fri 8/27 @ 7-9PM There may be no oceans anywhere near northeast Ohio but the colorful life found among ocean reefs fascinates Kent-area artist Grace Nestor-Louie, who works in oils, drawn to their vivid colors. Though she’s self-taught she’s drawn and painted her whole life, and last year, she took...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Galleri Urbane presents Jeffrey Cortland Jones: "Landscape Replica (Times are Hard for Dreamers)" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galleri Urbane will present Jeffrey Cortland Jones in his third solo exhibition with the gallery. "Landscape Replica (Times Are Hard For Dreamers)" features all new paintings from a series developed over the last year and a half. In these works, Jones continues to find inspiration from urban scenes and natural landscapes in creating his non-objective paintings, though the introduction of a new format reflects a refined relationship between artist and his practice.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber. A Southern California native, Graber has been influenced by the hot summers and warm glowing colors of her home which can be seen in her amazing depiction of light in her works. She will transport audiences back in time with her love of mid-century architecture and style.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Bivins Gallery presents Richard Hickam: "Kaleidoscope of Color" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Transitioning from photorealistic paintings to large-scale abstracts to figurative abstractions, Richard Hickam’s style, technique, and influences are constantly evolving. Whether it be the quirky and convention-breaking features of his human subjects, or his vivid jewel-toned abstractions, Hickam continues to explore the bold manipulation of color and brushstroke as the main subjects of his paintings.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Kevin McNamee-Tweed: "Natural Clock" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kevin McNamee-Tweed’s exhibition "Natural Clock" considers the theme of Time, how it is constructed, expressed, and asserts itself. In the selection of new drawings and ceramic paintings Time becomes redundant, material, and often absurd. In one ceramic work, a mountainous green landscape shows humans pushing giant clocks up the terrain. In another work, bicyclists pedal around the rings of Saturn. Numerically incoherent clocks of the classic circle with hands design are scattered throughout the body of work. And although the passage of time permeates, many works in the exhibition simply center on narrative scenes such as a bird in a pie cooling on a window sill, or a crashing wave, a butterfly approaching a flower, or a person in an apartment window throwing food to a building-sized seagull.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Billy Hassell: "Earth, Sky and Sea" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Planted firmly in the long-venerated tradition of Texas artists who depict regionally specific vistas and the natural world, Fort Worth-based artist Billy Hassell magnifies landscapes as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit the diverse geographical regions of Texas and beyond.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Soomin Jung: "What Dreams May Become" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Soomin Jung’s landscape drawings, deftly rendered in gouache, colored pencil and graphite on paper, are at once accurate and unreal. Through landscape, Soomin Jung’s drawings explore perception of the world around us and the myriad influences that can distort a given environment. The conjunction of these distortions, and the wonderment they evoke, is where Jung’s interest lies; such as the reflection of a mountain in a body of water, or the mirroring effect of a mountain valley.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Galleri Urbane presents Michael P. Berman: "Perdido" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Photographer and Guggenheim Fellow Michael P. Berman presents his first solo exhibition with Galleri Urbane since 2014. The show borrows its name from and follows the release of the artist’s most recent published book Perdido: Sierra San Luis (Museum of New Mexico Press, 2019).
Entertainmentculturemap.com

The Moody Center for the Arts presents Sondra Perry: "Ocean Modifier" closing reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Moody Center for the Arts will commemorate the work of Sondra Perry, whose monumental "Ocean Modifier" will close its year-long installation at the Raymond and Susan Brochstein Pavilion. A performance by acclaimed jazz musicians Daleton and Brandon Lee will complement the celebration of this work.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Tiemann Art Gallery presents “Owner’s Choice” Show opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The "Owner's Choice" Show has been personally curated by Carrie Tiemann, owner of Tiemann Art Gallery, to highlight some of her favorite works in the gallery.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Wally Workman Gallery presents Helmut Barnett: "Variations" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Wally Workman Gallery will present a solo show titled, "Variations," from Austin artist Helmut Barnett. Starting in a loft studio on what was in 1975 a quiet Congress Avenue and now working in a 100-year-old house on the east side, Barnett has been a part of the evolving Austin art community for over 45 years. This show exemplifies the range of Barnett's talent, featuring geometric and organic forms on large canvases as well as large scale collages incorporating found material.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Redbud Gallery presents Bernardo Vallarino: “ENTO•HOMO•LOGY” opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "ENTO•HOMO•LOGY" is a 15-year retrospective of installations and sculptures addressing these social issues by overlaying concepts regarding the perceived worth of "the others" with metaphors related to insects; a common analogy used throughout history to strip others of their humanity. In addition to this metaphorical association, insects and entomology also inspire elements of anonymity, plurality, scale, presentation, and identification.
PhotographyWashington Post

In the galleries: Sequence of photographs creates a graphic continuity

Some photographs freeze a disconnected instant, while others appear to snare a bit of an ongoing saga. The 48 entries in Multiple Exposures Gallery’s ingenious “Collaborative Photography Show” are of the first type, but are arranged so as to hint at the second. The storytelling, however, is purely visual; one picture links to the next via a shared color, shape or aspect of light, producing a continuity that’s graphic rather than narrative.
Visual Art22 WSBT

Local gallery offering 'Mommy and Me' painting classes

It's that time of year when kids start heading back to school, and Gallery 2910 has some fun ways for parents and children to spend time together. WSBT's Taylor Gattoni visited on Sunday and spoke to Julian Alcantar about their Mommy and Me painting classes. Find out more by watching...
Charitiesculturemap.com

The Conrad O. Johnson Music & Fine Arts Foundation presents Scholarship Brunch and Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Conrad O. Johnson Music & Fine Arts Foundation will present their annual scholarship brunch and concert. The event will feature sounds, brunch and entertainment by “Saturday Night Live” Trombonist Steve Turre, Guitarist Joe Carmouche and the talents of its Regional Youth Orchestra.

Comments / 0

Community Policy