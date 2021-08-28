Bivins Gallery presents Richard Hickam: "Kaleidoscope of Color" opening reception
Transitioning from photorealistic paintings to large-scale abstracts to figurative abstractions, Richard Hickam's style, technique, and influences are constantly evolving. Whether it be the quirky and convention-breaking features of his human subjects, or his vivid jewel-toned abstractions, Hickam continues to explore the bold manipulation of color and brushstroke as the main subjects of his paintings.
