Bivins Gallery presents Richard Hickam: "Kaleidoscope of Color" opening reception

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Transitioning from photorealistic paintings to large-scale abstracts to figurative abstractions, Richard Hickam’s style, technique, and influences are constantly evolving. Whether it be the quirky and convention-breaking features of his human subjects, or his vivid jewel-toned abstractions, Hickam continues to explore the bold manipulation of color and brushstroke as the main subjects of his paintings.

dallas.culturemap.com

Visual Artculturemap.com

Goldmark Cultural Center presents "Drawing Invitational" reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present "Drawing Invitational," an exhibition featuring work by Enrique Fernandez Cervantes, Jefferson Muncy, Kim Owen, Brad Ford Smith, and Ellen Soderquist. All five artists bring together a stunning array of aesthetics, styles, methods, and conceptual issues of the drawing medium.
Visual Artsmcm.edu

Boyden Gallery Exhibition and Opening Reception

Opening Reception and Artist’s Talk: Weds Sep 8 5-6:30pm. Recent SMCM alum, Elijah Hill ‘21, excites and entices visitors to join him on an unorthodox journey with six large-scale paintings and twenty works on paper. Until November 20, Boyden Gallery is alive with neon electricity while distinctly stratified with layers of complexity - surprising details await discovery.
Visual Artartgroupsdfw.com

Trinity Arts Guild Non-Juried Gallery Show and Reception Aug. 28

Gallery Reception to Introduce New Year/New Location. Join Us! https://www.trinityartsguild.net/. TAG members are inviting all to our Gallery Show and Reception. Original art submitted for our first Non-Juried Show will be on display. Members will be available to talk art with guests. Enter- tainment and refreshments will be provided. We would love to see you there!
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Natural Boho Art Show opening reception

Mike Swartzmiller speaks with two area residents Friday during the opening reception for the Natural Boho Art Show at the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center. The exhibit showcases the works of several area artists and includes paintings, screen prints, handmade soaps and body scrubs, jewelry and more, with many of the items available for purchase. The show will be open at the museum through Sept. 30.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Kevin McNamee-Tweed: "Natural Clock" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kevin McNamee-Tweed’s exhibition "Natural Clock" considers the theme of Time, how it is constructed, expressed, and asserts itself. In the selection of new drawings and ceramic paintings Time becomes redundant, material, and often absurd. In one ceramic work, a mountainous green landscape shows humans pushing giant clocks up the terrain. In another work, bicyclists pedal around the rings of Saturn. Numerically incoherent clocks of the classic circle with hands design are scattered throughout the body of work. And although the passage of time permeates, many works in the exhibition simply center on narrative scenes such as a bird in a pie cooling on a window sill, or a crashing wave, a butterfly approaching a flower, or a person in an apartment window throwing food to a building-sized seagull.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Soomin Jung: "What Dreams May Become" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Soomin Jung’s landscape drawings, deftly rendered in gouache, colored pencil and graphite on paper, are at once accurate and unreal. Through landscape, Soomin Jung’s drawings explore perception of the world around us and the myriad influences that can distort a given environment. The conjunction of these distortions, and the wonderment they evoke, is where Jung’s interest lies; such as the reflection of a mountain in a body of water, or the mirroring effect of a mountain valley.
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Art Valet: Gallery Skye presents "Brave Art"

Gallery Skye is a new gallery making waves in the art community and will host a reception titled "Brave Art" from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4 at 6423 Richmond Ave Suite H Houston TX 77057. Gallery Skye was founded by artist Amy Cummins and gallery director and curator Robyn Crowell. Both...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Lydia Street Gallery presents Steven Bernard Jones: "Zero to Sixty" reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In 1992, Steven Bernard Jones began working on a mosaic mural project with John Yancey; at the same time, he was working on map drawings. While working on these two seemingly disparate types of work, he realized that they would allow him to be in bliss, an attractive idea for an African American man. Drawing on maps provided a way of thinking about social and political issues, redacting visual information with his Sharpie marker.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber. A Southern California native, Graber has been influenced by the hot summers and warm glowing colors of her home which can be seen in her amazing depiction of light in her works. She will transport audiences back in time with her love of mid-century architecture and style.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Billy Hassell: "Earth, Sky and Sea" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Planted firmly in the long-venerated tradition of Texas artists who depict regionally specific vistas and the natural world, Fort Worth-based artist Billy Hassell magnifies landscapes as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit the diverse geographical regions of Texas and beyond.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

SMC Emeritus Gallery to Host Online Opening Reception for Group Exhibition September 9

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present a group exhibition of works by three brilliant Emeritus painters — Cynthia Cottam, Young-He Keh, and Denise Peak — shown alongside paintings by professional watercolorist Judy Benson. The exhibition will be presented online at smc.edu/emeritusgallery and features creative pieces that share a common interest in classic forms of representational imagery, with styles ranging from photo-realistic rendering and natural palettes to near abstraction and explosive color.
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

South Dallas Cultural Center presents Constance White: "Her Ephemeral Self" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. South Dallas Cultural Center will present the opening of Constance White: "Her Ephemeral Self," featuring life-sized collage installations created by Dallas-based artist. The reception will include a variety of food trucks.
Visual Artchestertownspy.org

The Artists’ Gallery Opens “The Color of Water” by Bonnie Howell

On First Friday, September 3, 2021, The Artists’ Gallery will present “The Color of Water” featuring the work of Bonnie Howell. The ever changing surface of water has been a career long challenge for local artist Bonnie Howell. When preparing for this year’s show at The Artists’ Gallery, the thought of transparency kept coming to mind. Water is clear, it has no color! But the earth is full of color, coming from natural elements and atmospheric light. So of course we see these reflected colors as we enjoy viewing or being on or in our favorite kinds of water. The colors of water often reflect the mood of the day – calm, bright, hazy, windy or gray, the surface and colors will tell the tale.
Visual Art365thingsinhouston.com

Parallel Journey Opening Reception at Archway Gallery

Archway Gallery in Montrose presents an in-person opening reception for Parallel Journey, featuring new new paintings by Cookie Wells and wood furniture by Tom Wells. There will be an artist talk at 6:30pm. Longtime Archway Gallery member Cookie Wells’ new exhibition showcases a completely new direction in her painting style....

