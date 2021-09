On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday August 28, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. we focus on education. First on our show we start with an expert in the area of vaccines and disease prevention and treatment. Dr. David Weiner who is the Director of the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center at The Wistar Institute joins us. We speak with him about news that the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. And we talk with Dr. Weiner about some school districts and workplaces requiring vaccinations. He also tells us about the Delta and Lambda variants.