Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Livingston sign former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chk8f_0bfeIK6L00
Stephane Omeonga has joined Livingston (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

Livingston have signed former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga in what they describe as a “massive” addition to their squad.

The 25-year-old impressed during loan spells with Hibs in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and returns to Scotland from Serie C side Pescara.

The Belgian started his career in the youth ranks at Anderlecht before signing for Avellino and moving across Italy to Serie A side Genoa, playing more than 20 games in the top flight.

He spent time at Hibs and Cercle Brugge on loan, returning to Easter Road not long before the pandemic started and joined Pescara in Serie B last summer.

Omeonga will join on a two-year contract where he will link up with former Hibs team-mate Marvin Bartley, who is now assistant manager with Livi.

Manager David Martindale told the club’s website “I had spoken to Stephane’s agent at various stages over the last three months as he was a player I always liked but we were a good distance away from what we could pay and what salary Stephane has commanded at previous clubs.

“Obviously the player required a work permit also but we thankfully managed to secure GBE (governing body endorsement) for Stephane on Thursday afternoon. We expect Stephane to be in training in the next two to four weeks.

“After lengthy discussions with Marvin who played with Stephane at Hibs, it became evident that he was a player that we had to try to bring in if we could make it fit into our wage structure.

“He has shown a huge desire to come and play for Livingston and must be commended for that and I know he is here for the correct reasons.

“He is a player that will improve the squad massively and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bartley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie C#Belgian#Serie A#Gbe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Aberdeen looking to sign Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff

Scottish side Aberdeen are holding talks with Newcastle United over a loan move for Matty Longstaff. The midfielder is on the fringes of Steve Bruce's team, and may believe a loan move will allow him to get regular game time this season. According to Sky Sports, the two clubs are...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign Metz midfielder Papa Matar Sarr

Tottenham have signed 18-year-old defensive midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Metz. Sarr, who is Spurs' fourth signing of the summer, will remain with the French Ligue 1 club on loan for the rest of the season. Capped by Senegal, he played 25 times for Metz last season, scoring four times,...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Former Rangers and St Johnstone midfielder Sean Goss joins Motherwell

Motherwell have signed former Rangers and St Johnstone midfielder Sean Goss. Goss has agreed a two-year contract after leaving Shrewsbury in the summer. Motherwell boss Graham Alexander said: “Sean is a player I’ve been interested in for a while now and I’m delighted to bring him in to strengthen our midfield options.
Soccerchatsports.com

Alen Halilovic: Reading sign former Birmingham City midfielder

Reading have signed Croatian attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic. The 25-year-old, who has won 10 caps for his country, was a free agent having been released by Championship rivals Birmingham City in the summer. Having begun his career at Dinamo Zagreb he had spells at European giants Barcelona and AC Milan,...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Gonzalez: Real Murcia sign former Las Palmas and Harambee Stars midfielder

The 26-year-old Kenyan has found a new home after his contract ended recently. Former Harambee Stars midfielder Ismael Gonzalez has completed a move to Spanish fourth-tier league side Real Murcia. Real Murcia announced Gonzalez's signing on Wednesday after the midfielder's contract with Las Palmas in the Second Division ended. Agreement.
Premier LeagueBBC

Ryan Wintle: Blackpool sign midfielder from Cardiff on loan

Blackpool have signed midfielder Ryan Wintle on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Cardiff City. The 24-year-old joined Cardiff in June from Crewe Alexandra, and has made three appearances for the Bluebirds. "I heard of the interest a couple of days ago and I can't wait to get going," Wintle...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​AC Milan close to signing Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is nearing an AC Milan move before the transfer deadline. According to Sky Sports, Bakayoko is set to join Milan on a deal that is a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. Bakayoko has failed to reach the heights he...
SoccerBBC

Tom Bayliss: Wigan sign Preston North End midfielder on loan

League One club Wigan Athletic have signed Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss on a season-long loan deal. The 22-year-old has made 21 appearances for the Championship outfit since joining from Coventry two years ago. He made his Sky Blues debut in November 2017, and went on to score nine...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace welcome signing Watford midfielder Hughes

Crystal Palace have signed 26-year-old midfielder Will Hughes from Watford on a three-year deal. Hughes arrives in south London as the sixth signing under Patrick Vieira. The midfielder has represented England at Under-17 and Under-21 level – becoming the second-youngest player to feature for the latter. Discussing the signing, chairman...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

No need for Liverpool to sign a midfielder, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists there is no need for the club to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes. Georginio Wijnaldum joined Paris St Germain in June, but Klopp stressed the Holland international’s departure has not left a big gap in his midfield. Klopp, whose side take...
Soccerchatsports.com

Junior Onana: Bordeaux sign Lille midfielder

The Girondins have confirmed the signing of the Cameroon international from the reigning Ligue 1 champions, Les Dogues. Bordeaux have announced the signing of Junior Onana from fellow French topflight side Lille. After one season at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the 21-year-old joins the Girondins on a five-year deal for an undisclosed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy