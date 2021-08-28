Cancel
Racine County, WI

Nerve-racking affair ends with Watertown Luther on top of Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7-6

Watertown Luther edged Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a close 7-6 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 27. .

No points meant no hope for Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and fourth quarters.

Watertown Luther’s offense jumped to a 7-6 lead over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Phoenix a 7-0 lead over the Chargers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kettle Moraine#High School Football#American Football#Chargers#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
