Too close for comfort, Kenosha Tremper strains past Milwaukee Rufus King 26-24

Kenosha Tremper poked just enough holes in Milwaukee Rufus King’s defense to garner a taut 26-24 overtime victory on August 27 in Wisconsin football action.

In the first quarter, Rufus King running back Lamar Webb started the scoring with an one-yard rushing touchdown before Tremper knotted things up on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Cash Raethke to Jordan Parker in the second quarter.

Tremper and Rufus King exchanged scores with rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter as they went into overtime tied at 18. After a 25 yard rushing touchdown by Nate White to start the extra period for Rufus King, Kyle Holm ran in the tying score for nine yards out before Raethke broke the tie on the two point conversion to get the win.

Raethke led the Tremper passing attack going 7-for-16 for 101 yards and one touchdown, while White went 3-for-5 for 39 yards passing with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Rufus King. Raethke and Holm both had nine rushing attempts for the Trojans, while Holm led the way in rushing with 79 yards.

Tremper improves to 1-1, while Rufus King goes to 0-2. Tremper takes on their crosstown rival Bradford next week, while Rufus King has Milwaukee Marshall at home.

