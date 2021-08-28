Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Co-Op staggers Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts Co-Op with punishing performance 54-6

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Co-Op offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts Co-Op with an all-around effort during this 54-6 victory during this Wisconsin football game.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

