Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Max Verstappen bounces back from crash to top Belgian Grand Prix final practice

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lmtzp_0bfeI1Pn00
Max Verstappen ended the running on top of the time charts (Francisco Seco/AP) (AP)

Max Verstappen bounced back from his crash to top the time charts in a rain-hit final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen ended Friday’s final action at Spa-Francorchamps in the wall after losing control of his Red Bull through Malmedy.

But the Dutchman, who trails Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the world championship standings, took charge of Saturday’s wet running by leading a Red Bull one-two.

Sergio Perez finished second in the order, with Hamilton third and one second adrift of his championship rival.

In the tricky conditions following a deluge of rain, seven-time world champion Hamilton ran off the road on a number of occasions through Les Combes.

Lando Norris finished fourth for McLaren with George Russell ninth in his Williams.

With rain forecast to continue throughout Saturday, it is likely that qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on a damp track.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian Grand Prix#Spa Francorchamps#Red Bull#Malmedy#Dutchman#Mclaren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Belgian Grand Prix LIVE result: Max Verstappen wins two-lap race after heavy rain causes major delays

Max Verstappen was proclaimed the winner of a farcical Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after only two laps were completed behind a safety car.The 12th round of the Formula One campaign at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps circuit finished three hours and 44 minutes after it was due to begin when the clock finally stopped on an embarrassing afternoon for the sport.George Russell took second, with Lewis Hamilton third and half-points awarded.Hamilton’s championship advantage over Verstappen has been reduced to three points.Seventy-five thousand fans stood in the persistent drizzle for a race due to start at 3pm, pushed back to 3.10pm, 3.15pm...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

'Belgian Grand Prix wasn't a race, so give fans their money back'

Racing, and all competitive sports, are, among other things, about winners and losers. On Sunday at Spa-Francorchamps, it was questionable whether anyone could count themselves as a winner. Not even Max Verstappen. Or George Russell who joined him on the podium ahead of Lewis Hamilton. “Obviously not the way I’d...
Motorsportsthehighlandsun.com

Max Verstappen wins the shortest grand prix in F1 history

Max Verstappen has won a Belgian Grand Prix without having to complete a lap that was not behind the safety car. Only two laps were completed in Belgium meaning the race could be classified. The drivers who finished in the top-10 were awarded half points, as 75 per cent of...
MotorsportsMotorAuthority

Verstappen declared winner of shortened Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

Sunday saw the running of the 2021 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps cut dramatically short due to heavy rain throughout the day. The race ended up being just two parade-style laps behind the safety car, leaving the majority of the results to be determined on the basis of Saturday’s qualifying results. As such, polesitter Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing was declared the winner, followed by Williams' George Russell in second with a maiden podium and Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton in third. Just half points were delivered toward the championship.
MotorsportsBBC

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole position at home race

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix by just 0.038 seconds, sending his devoted home fans wild. The Red Bull driver had appeared in control throughout qualifying but Hamilton improved on his final lap to miss out by the narrowest of margins. The second...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Leclerc and Sainz top Dutch FP2 after Hamilton sidelined

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz emerged as the fastest drivers in the second hour-long practice session for the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort. They were quicker than Alpine's Esteban Ocon who had topped the timesheets early on, with Valtteri Bottas fourth for Mercedes, followed by local hero Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.
MotorsportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole with Hamilton alongside

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (Reuters) – Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix in front of 70,000 ecstatic fans on Saturday, with Formula One rival and championship leader Lewis Hamilton alongside. Hamilton, three points clear in the standings after 12 races, was 0.038 seconds slower...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Verstappen comfortably leads FP3 from Mercedes duo

Max Verstappen confirmed his status as favourite for this afternoon's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying after blitzing the field in Saturday's final practice session. The Red Bull driver was a massive 0.556s quicker than his Mercedes rivals, with Valtteri Bottas clocking in second ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Once again, the session...
Motorsportsclutchpoints.com

3 drivers who could overtake Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix

Now that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are vying for the top spot in the F1 standings, each race from here on out becomes more pivotal with a world championship at stake. Looking to continue their dominance at the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton and Verstappen will have some tough competition awaiting them this weekend. This will make for an exciting race as it marks F1’s return to Circuit Zandvoort for the first time since 1986.
Motorsportswhathifi.com

Belgian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 racing from Spa online, First Practice, start time

The Lewis vs Max show resumes this weekend, when Formula 1 arrives at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. After losing to Lewis Hamilton before the summer break, Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen will be looking to regain momentum at Spa. First Practice starts at 10.30am BST today, 27th August. Austrian F1 fans can stream the race for free. Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgian Grand Prix free live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.
MotorsportsSanta Maria Times

Valtteri Bottas leads 1st practice for Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday. He was .164 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who led for most of the session. AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was .5 seconds behind Bottas...
Motorsportsthefocus.news

Lando Norris crashes out of Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

In increasingly worsening conditions at Spa, Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying after a frightening accident at Eau Rogue. The McLaren driver was taken to hospital as a pre-caution, but has since been given the all-clear. Lando Norris out of Belgium qualifying after crash. After going fastest in the first...
Motorsportsdistrictchronicles.com

F1 Bosses Furious With Lewis Hamilton After Belgian GP Criticism

Formula One bosses are reportedly furious with reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton after he accused them of being greedy. Hamilton was scathing in his remarks following the Belgian Grand Prix, which lasted just two laps both behind a safety car. The Brit questioned the logic behind the decision to try...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why F1 drivers are returning to their roots at Zandvoort

Last year the sport went to Portimao and Mugello for the first time, and returned to the previously forgotten Nurburgring, Istanbul Park and Imola. In the case of the last three, the previous visits were still recent enough for many team folk and some drivers to still have useful knowledge of them.
Motorsportswincountry.com

Motor racing-Red Bull want to bring Albon back to F1, says Horner

(Reuters) – Red Bull are seeking to secure Alexander Albon’s Formula One return next season, with seats opening up at Alfa Romeo and Williams, while Mercedes are keen to place their new Formula E champion Nyck de Vries. Albon, 25, drove for Red Bull’s main team last year but lost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy