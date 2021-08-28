Cancel
Motorsports

Max Verstappen bounces back from crash to top Belgian Grand Prix final practice

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Max Verstappen bounced back from his crash to top the time charts in a rain-hit final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen ended Friday’s final action at Spa-Francorchamps in the wall after losing control of his Red Bull through Malmedy.

But the Dutchman, who trails Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the world championship standings, took charge of Saturday’s wet running by leading a Red Bull one-two.

Sergio Perez finished second in the order, with Hamilton third and one second adrift of his championship rival.

In the tricky conditions following a deluge of rain, seven-time world champion Hamilton ran off the road on a number of occasions through Les Combes.

Lando Norris finished fourth for McLaren with George Russell ninth in his Williams.

With rain forecast to continue throughout Saturday, it is likely that qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on a damp track.

Dan Evans stages superb fightback to reach US Open fourth round for first time

Dan Evans pulled off a brilliant comeback to defeat Australian Alexei Popyrin and reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time. The British number one was staring at another loss in the last 32 of a slam when big-hitting Popyrin took the opening two sets but Evans dug in and battled his way to a 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (1) victory.

