Gas Turbine Air Intake Filtration Solutions for Floating FLNG

By Filtration Team
parker.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels are processing facilities that float above offshore gas fields. They treat and process natural gas using marine versions of the same technologies found on a land-based LNG plant -- only much more compact – floating LNGs are approximately 1/4 the size for the same LNG output. They offer operators the ability to process gas at or very close to the source field. The value of FLNGs is that they can tap into smaller and more remote fields. When a resource is exhausted, they can be unmoored and reconfigured for a new feed gas composition range and/or consumer non methane component specification and can be moved to another location to continue operations.

