Much has been made of Liverpool FC’s African contingent missing games in January due to the African Cup of Nations. Whatever happens, it is certain that Joel Matip will not be participating in that tournament. The defender’s status was brought up at a press conference by Cameroon manager Toni Conceicao. He revealed that he extended an invitation for all active Cameroon players back to the international setup who had previously announced themselves as unavailable when he took over as boss in 2019.