Letter to the Editor: Giving thanks for sponsors of supply giveaway
We would like to thank all our sponsors for the 16th annual community backpack/school supply giveaway, because without you this would not be possible: Alliance Friends Church; Dymonte Thomas Foundation; Burger Hut; Common Ground Boxing Club; Kingdom Knights Motorcycle Club; Tabernacle Baptist Church; West Branch Local Schools; Marlington Local Schools; Alliance City Schools; First Choice Electrical Solutions; Pauli Electric; and Tanner Real Estate.www.the-review.com
Comments / 0