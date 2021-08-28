Cancel
Alliance, OH

Letter to the Editor: Giving thanks for sponsors of supply giveaway

Alliance Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe would like to thank all our sponsors for the 16th annual community backpack/school supply giveaway, because without you this would not be possible: Alliance Friends Church; Dymonte Thomas Foundation; Burger Hut; Common Ground Boxing Club; Kingdom Knights Motorcycle Club; Tabernacle Baptist Church; West Branch Local Schools; Marlington Local Schools; Alliance City Schools; First Choice Electrical Solutions; Pauli Electric; and Tanner Real Estate.

