September’s PlayStation Plus games have reportedly been revealed early

This morning, a prominent industry insider relayed word of one of the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021, however, it looks like the leak is inaccurate. The leak came the way of Nick Baker over on Twitter. In the past, Baker has accurately leaked free PlayStation Plus games, giving his PlayStation Plus leaks, in particular, a lot of weight. That said, he did note at that time he wasn't 100 percent sure in the validity of the information, and it turns out his skepticism was well warranted, or at least it seems like it is after Opening Night Live.