September’s PlayStation Plus games have reportedly been revealed early

videogameschronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember’s PlayStation Plus games have seemingly been revealed ahead of Sony’s official announcement. According to Dealabs – a site with a strong track record for revealing PS Plus games early – September’s free titles will be Overcooked! All You Can Eat for PlayStation 5, and Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS4 (which are also playable on the newer console via backwards compatibility).

www.videogameschronicle.com

