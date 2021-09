The relentless Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the airline industry substantially in the last year and a half, forcing several major airlines to halt flights and reduce operations due to a sharp decline in passenger travel demand. However, while there seems to be no end in sight for the effects of the ordeal, airlines across the world started gradually resuming flights and attempting to restore a higher level of normalcy as international borders began to reopen over this summer. Air Canada Rouge — a Canadian low-cost carrier and subsidiary of Air Canada — deemed it was appropriate to restart flights and attempt to rebound from its losses during its grounding and suspension.