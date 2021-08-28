Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sports News, 08-28-2021

wxbc1043.com
 7 days ago

UNDATED (08/28/21) — Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger Football was idled by COVID-19 last night. Several teams across the state had to skip play due to the implications of the coronavirus. Scores from Friday night: Hancock County stung Muhlenberg County 28-8; Meade County over Elizabethtown 16 to 3; Warren East over Ohio County 41- 6; Bardstown over John Hardin 33-26; Central Hardin pounced Butler 34-0; Owensboro defeated Apollo 44-7; Butler County defeated Waggner 20-14. Breckinridge County will attempt to play Butler County Friday night.

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Basketball#Ncaa#Bardstown#Owensboro#Apollo#Butler County#Ap#Ncaa#The Associated Press#Winston#Hurricane Ida#Boston Red Sox#The Texas Rangers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Bulls
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy