Sports News, 08-28-2021
UNDATED (08/28/21) — Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger Football was idled by COVID-19 last night. Several teams across the state had to skip play due to the implications of the coronavirus. Scores from Friday night: Hancock County stung Muhlenberg County 28-8; Meade County over Elizabethtown 16 to 3; Warren East over Ohio County 41- 6; Bardstown over John Hardin 33-26; Central Hardin pounced Butler 34-0; Owensboro defeated Apollo 44-7; Butler County defeated Waggner 20-14. Breckinridge County will attempt to play Butler County Friday night.www.wxbc1043.com
