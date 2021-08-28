Cancel
Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Proud Of Their Decision To Leave Royal Life

By Hayley Peppin
nickiswift.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth II may have reportedly said Prince Harry will "always be welcomed back," but the thoughtful gesture is becoming less and less likely. According to an updated epilogue in "Finding Freedom," Harry and Meghan Markle apparently do not have "any regrets" about stepping back from royal duties, per Harper's Bazaar. The decision, which also saw the couple move with their son Archie from London to California, has received mixed responses. But despite not working as senior royals anymore, Harry and Meghan are still supporting charitable causes in the U.K., U.S. and worldwide — but without royal pressures. During the pair's controversial and candid Oprah interview, Meghan said she was suicidal within the palace and Harry claimed both his brother and father were "trapped." Since leaving London and royal life, the Sussexes are seemingly living a sunnier life ... but they have been busy.

Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Meghan Markle Received From Her Father On Her 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have spent the day quietly, at home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. To kick off the next decade of her life, Meghan launched a new initiative by way of the Archewell website. Said new initiative, called 40x40, saw Meghan asking 40 of her closest gal pals to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who was getting back into the work force after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard. You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols. In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled...
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘considered’ naming the person who made racist comment about Archie’s skin colour, says Finding Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered publicly sharing the name of the person who made racist comments about Archie’s skin colour, an unauthorised biography of the couple has claimed. In Finding Freedom, royal family commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recall the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March,...
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan’s Lawyers Come Out Fighting

British royal family news shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high-paid and often used lawyers are at it again, earning their pay and their keep. Today the crew came out to deny that the thirsty pair, “reignited a rift,” with the monarchy. According to the MailOnline, the latest fanning...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Royal Staffers Rescinded Meghan Markle Bullying Complaints, ‘Finding Freedom’ Claims

Taking it back. Months after Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former royal aides, a new report claims that the employees rescinded the complaint. In a new epilogue included with the paperback edition of the book Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, sources claimed that two of the people mentioned in the original complaint asked to withdraw the allegations.
Entertainmentnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Reveals More Insight Into The Queen's Feelings For Meghan And Harry

Queen Elizabeth was faced with a challenge when Prince Harry told her that he and Meghan Markle weren't happy with their lives as senior members of the royal family. On January 13, 2020, the queen met with her son, Prince Charles, and her two grandsons, Princes William and Harry, to discuss the best resolution to the problem that Harry had brought to her attention, according to Tatler. The meeting, called the Sandringham Summit, was where everything was ironed out as far as what would happen if Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down, how funding would work, and whether or not Harry and Meghan would keep their royal titles once they officially stepped down.

