Masked TikTok Vigilante Movement Hunts & Exposes Trolls in 7 to 8 Clicks

By Gaone Pule
Amomama
 7 days ago

Known as the “The Great Londini," the individual, along with other group members, are taking a stand against cyberbullies and have pledged to reveal their identities on the platform.

“We are taking social media back from bullies, pedophiles, scammers, and trolls," the man in a mask and black hoodie spoke straight into the camera with an electronically distorted voice.

Although he looks scary, his aim is not to scare people. According to BBC, he responded to an abusive comment left on a woman’s TikTok account and aims to help.

“If a stranger said this comment to your daughter, mother, sister, wife, what would you do? We say stupid game, stupid prize,” he quipped.

The man inspired the Great Londini online movement that has become popular on TikTok. It has gained two million followers in just a few months.

The game is online trolling, and the prize is that the Great Londini tracks you down. Targetting trolls who think they can hide behind anonymous accounts, he can quickly uncover their real identity. In fact, he promises to do it within seven to eight clicks.

If he finds out that they are a minor, he tells their parents or school that they are abusing other social media users online. And if they are an adult who has dropped sexual comments on a video of a child - then he simply exposes the person publicly.

That may mean informing the person's employer or tipping off their local police department. One example was when the Great Londini outed a man who is a lawyer that posted a comment telling a young police officer to eat his gun:

“Would you hire a lawyer that made this comment about a police officer? Neither would we. So what should we do? We say stupid games, stupid prize.”

You may wonder who the man behind the mask is, but he is known as Leo. His real name and identity is a well-kept secret as he regularly receives death threats.

He explained that he is the "face" of the group, consisting of volunteers with cybersecurity and military experience who want to be collectively known under a singular name.

Despite wanting to look out for the online community, TikTok is not a big fan of the group. The Great Londini revealed the app deleted nine accounts associated with it.

It also suspended the tenth (and current) account multiple times for online harassment and bullying. However, the group vehemently contests these claims.

