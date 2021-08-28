Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Crow Wing, Koochiching, North Cass by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore ...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHERN MINNESOTA THIS MORNING... Patches of dense fog across northern Minnesota could cause visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile through the early morning. Remember to use low beam headlights and increase distance behind cars while driving.alerts.weather.gov
