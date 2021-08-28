Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Swamp People’: Jay Paul Molinere’s Wary Advice to Those Looking to Get into Alligator Hunting

By Michael Freeman
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2qR1_0bfeBbWH00

Swamp People” has really taken off since its inception more than a decade ago. While it’s sure to have encouraged many to try their hand with alligator hunting, Jay Paul Molinere has some cautious advice for those looking to attempt it themselves.

In an interview with Powwows.com, R.J. Molinere and Jay Paul fielded numerous questions. Near the end of the interview, Paul offered his advice with alligator hunting.

“Not everyone can just go out and fish alligators. You have the right property and the licenses. It’s real regulated and there is a lot of red tape, so you should know all the guidelines before you even think about baiting that first line.”

It may seem strange Paul answered in such a way, however, it has been reported alligator hunting isn’t nearly as lucrative as one might think. Between getting the required licenses, renewing them, paying the necessary fees, and the short hunting season in places like Louisiana, alligator hunting may often be more trouble than it’s worth.

Another concern is the inherent danger present when hunting alligators. As experienced and careful as they are, R.J. admits even they don’t always walk away unscathed. When asked about injuries, he offered some insight.

“Yes, we are asked that a lot and it’s mostly been some close calls, nicks, and cuts. We respect the gator enough to know our limitations.”

R.J. and Jay Paul’s Family History Of Alligator Hunting

It’s no surprise R.J. and Jay Paul are on “Swamp People,” given their deep family history of alligator hunting. In the same interview with Powwows.com, R.J. delved into their family’s heritage of living off the land and hunting alligators.

“Jay and I are members of the United Houma Nation and years ago our people survived by living off the land which included hunting alligators. In our family, it goes back maybe 600 years ago and was a tradition passed from generation to generation.”

“Really it’s more than just a job, for us it’s always been a part of how we lived. It’s part of living off the land and in our area that is mostly swamp.”

This rich knowledge and heritage are actually what led to the two being scouted for “Swamp People.” Looking to diversify the cast of the show for Season 2, producers approached R.J. about joining.

“After the first season had been filmed the show was wanting to add someone of Native American heritage for Season 2. They were put in touch with me but while we talked they said they were looking for just one guy.”

Initially only wanting one person, R.J. insisted he and Jay Paul were a package deal. After sending footage of the two hunting to producers, they received a call saying they both were wanted for the show.

Comments / 27

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

195K+
Followers
20K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator Hunting#Swamp People#Powwows Com#The United Houma Nation#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Who Won’t Be Returning for the New Season?

After the gut-wrenching season 9 finale of NBC’s hit show, “Chicago Fire,” season 10 hopefully brings some closure. The new season premieres on September 22nd and we cannot wait. Regardless, some of the fans’ biggest concerns surround character departures. They’ve discussed whether or not “Chicago Fire” will see any of its fan-favorite characters leave in season 10. Thankfully, however, sources report no confirmations about any of the “Chicago Fire” cast permanently leaving the show.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’: What Happens to the Alligators After the Show?

“Swamp People” is a History Channel reality show following alligator hunters and their endeavors in various swampland. However, the show doesn’t really touch on what happens to the gators after the show. The short answer to this question is hunters kill the alligators. Despite the simple answer, like anything else,...
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Another Woman in South Dakota; Pants Stay On This Time.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s August and it’s South Dakota. That means someone is going to get thrown by a bison. Reminiscent of the spectacular bison de-pantsing of 2020, another woman in South Dakota got in the crosshairs of a bison — and lost. This...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’: How Long has Chase Landry Been on the Show?

Chase Landry has definitely made a name for himself on “Swamp People” as an alligator hunter. How long, though, has he been on the show?. According to an article from Distractify, Chase has been on the show since its third season. Now he’s been influenced a lot by his father, Troy Landry, who has been on The History Channel since day one. “Swamp People” has been showing off the life and times of alligator hunters for 12 seasons.
AnimalsPosted by
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Single-Handedly Pries Giant Gator’s Jaws Open in Wild Pic Ahead of Hunting Season

“10 more days till the bodies hit the floor!” Swamp People‘s Troy Broussard is ready for gator season with his intense photo prying a giant. Hoo boy, Swamp People fans, it’s almost gator season! And none know it better than T-Roy Broussard. He’s proving it Wednesday with his latest post showing off an immense past harvest. With plenty of “Good luck!” comments from fans on Instagram, Troy is no doubt ready to roll.
Posted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Red-Tailed Hawk Stealthily Snatches Rabbit Hiding in Store Front Bushes in Wild Clip

“Look at the size of this hawk!” Watch as this man perfectly narrates the circle of life via a huge red-tailed hawk snatching up a “little bunny.”. Priceless. If Tony Manville isn’t a Bostonian, then Outsider owes you a Sam Adams. A fine seasonal, even. So who is Tony Manville, you ask? He’s the gent responsible for filming this fantastic urban wildlife encounter below.
AnimalsNatchez Democrat

Thomas Arnold shares bond with friends on alligator hunts

CROSBY — Hunter and fisherman Thomas Arnold killed his first turkey when he was seven years old. Recently he turned 63 and estimated he had killed 200 turkeys in his lifetime. He is a member of a wounded deer tracking group called Team Break Down. He uses his blood and...
Animalsidaho.gov

Doorbell cameras capture footage of mountain lion in Eagle

Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Southwest Region received reports of a mountain lion in an Eagle neighborhood near Dry Creek on Aug. 20. Two doorbell security cameras, approximately a quarter-mile apart, captured footage of a mountain lion in the early hours of the morning. There have been no...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Great Big Grizzly Sits Right Next To Photographer

Some things are difficult to imagine: taking a trip into outer space, a journey to the bottom of the sea, looking into the eyes of a gigantic wild grizzly who is within swiping distance. Wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton didn't have to use his imagination for the last one in that list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy