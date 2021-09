(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead grand slam to lead the Royals to a win while the Cardinals lost another to lowly Pirates in MLB action on Thursday. St. Louis Cardinals (64-62): The Cardinals dropped another to the Pirates, 11-7. Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa each hit home runs while Tommy Edman pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Arenado and Sosa also drove in two, and Sosa tallied two hits and two runs. Genesis Cabrera (2-5) took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits without recording an out in the seventh.