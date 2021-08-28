Chinese Jewellery Market to Eyewitness Amazing Growth by 2027 | Zhejiang Mingpai Jewelry, Liufu Jewelry, Beijing Caishikou Department

According to a research report "Airborne ISR Market by Solution (Systems, Software, Service), End User (Military Aircrafts, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Systems), End User (Defense, Homeland Security), Application, Region – Forecast 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Airborne ISR market size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for phased array radars for better operational efficiency during air surveillance, border surveillance, and commercial applications. The airborne ISR market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. The rising demand of UAVs for airborne ISR applications, increasing procurement of Airborne ISR systems due to growing transnational and regional instability, increasing use airborne ISR based geological surveying for scientific research purposes, rapid advancement in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and robotics technologies are fueling the growth of the airborne ISR market.