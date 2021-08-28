Cancel
Banking-as-a-Service Market May See a Big Move | SolarisBank, Bankable, Treezor

bostonnews.net
 8 days ago

The " Banking-as-a-Service - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Sterling Bancorp, SolarisBank, Bankable, Treezor, Cambr, ClearBank, Fidor Bank, Green Dot, BBVA, Wirecard, Pi1, MatchMove, FinLeap, 11:FS Foundry, BankMobile, Cross River, Marqeta, Railsbank, Synapse, Sqaure, PayPal, Moven, Prosper, FinTechs, Braintree, OANDA, Currency Cloud, Intuit, Gemalto & Finexra. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.

